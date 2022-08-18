Read full article on original website
Carloads of Francis Marion University students return to campus for fall classes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students returned to Francis Marion University this weekend ahead of the new school year as car after car pulled up to drop off students and their belongings. “I’m sweating,” McKenzie McCrorey said. “We’ve been gathering up all my stuff, and I feel like I’m moving a house.” McCrorey, a junior, […]
FMU welcomes new faculty for 2022-23 academic year
Francis Marion University is welcoming 17 new full-time faculty members to campus ahead of the 2022-23 academic year. While several of the new faculty are new to FMU, some are current employees who will assume full-time roles when classes begin next week. The new faculty members are: Dr. Jody Lipford,...
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
Dillon County principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Wendy Cook, 54, was the principal at Stewart Height Elementary in Dillon County Four School District. Her death was […]
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
Williamsburg County high school football coach on paid leave after arrest for DUI in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach arrested Friday night on a DUI charge has been placed on paid administrative leave, the school district said on Monday. Byron Abram, a teacher, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under […]
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
PR Tree Ordinance Update
The City of Darlington Tree Board approved changes to the City Code for tree planting during its August meeting. The updates to Section 90-65(a) nearly doubled the number of tree species listed as preferred from 31 to 59 varieties. The ordinance change reflects the need to remove invasive species and encourage planting a greater variety of trees.
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
All students hurt after school bus flips in Chesterfield Co. back home, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — All students who were sent to the hospital after a school bus flipped in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon have been released and are now at home, according to a school official. At least eight students were hurt in the crash just before 4 p.m....
Dillon Marine Johnny Sawyer Presented Quilt Of Valor
The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) recently held a Quilt of Valor ceremony at the Dillon home of Marine Veteran Johnny Sawyer. He had been nominated for the QOV by VFW Post 6091 for his service as a United States Marine in the Vietnam war. In making the nomination, the...
Florence family searches for missing daughter
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss
Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County elementary school principal was the victim of a shooting over the weekend, according to the Dillon County sheriff. Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called Saturday night to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina
Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
