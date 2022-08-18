ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

fmarion.edu

FMU welcomes new faculty for 2022-23 academic year

Francis Marion University is welcoming 17 new full-time faculty members to campus ahead of the 2022-23 academic year. While several of the new faculty are new to FMU, some are current employees who will assume full-time roles when classes begin next week. The new faculty members are: Dr. Jody Lipford,...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Williamsburg County high school football coach on paid leave after arrest for DUI in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach arrested Friday night on a DUI charge has been placed on paid administrative leave, the school district said on Monday. Byron Abram, a teacher, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

PR Tree Ordinance Update

The City of Darlington Tree Board approved changes to the City Code for tree planting during its August meeting. The updates to Section 90-65(a) nearly doubled the number of tree species listed as preferred from 31 to 59 varieties. The ordinance change reflects the need to remove invasive species and encourage planting a greater variety of trees.
DARLINGTON, SC
Education
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon Marine Johnny Sawyer Presented Quilt Of Valor

The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) recently held a Quilt of Valor ceremony at the Dillon home of Marine Veteran Johnny Sawyer. He had been nominated for the QOV by VFW Post 6091 for his service as a United States Marine in the Vietnam war. In making the nomination, the...
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence family searches for missing daughter

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss

Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina

Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

