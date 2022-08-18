United States Tennis Association (USTA) Names the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center 2022 Outstanding Tennis Facility

Read full article on original website
Coastal Carolina University QB Grayson McCall signs NIL deal with Myrtle Beach-based apparel company
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall has signed a second “name, image and likeness” deal as the Chanticleers prepare for the 2022-23 season. Natives Sons, a nationally recognized custom apparel company based in Myrtle Beach, announced the one-year, five-figure endorsement partnership with McCall in a news release on Monday, saying it […]
Carloads of Francis Marion University students return to campus for fall classes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students returned to Francis Marion University this weekend ahead of the new school year as car after car pulled up to drop off students and their belongings. “I’m sweating,” McKenzie McCrorey said. “We’ve been gathering up all my stuff, and I feel like I’m moving a house.” McCrorey, a junior, […]
nrcolumbus.com
County schools make staff moves
After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
WMBF
HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College are being offered free tuition and new programs as they head back to campus for the first day of classes. HGTC is welcoming over 8,000 students this year, 2,000 more than last year. Free tuition and new programs are attracting more...
Florence community pays respect to WWII veteran who had no living relatives
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Florence community came together on Monday to attend the funeral of a 98-year-old World War II veteran with no living relatives. John Dewitt Woodbury, who served in the US Navy, died earlier this month. According to his close friend June Yarborough, Woodbury had one point been under the watch of an […]
wpde.com
Williamsburg County football coach charged with DUI in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — 36-year-old Byron L. Abram was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night and charged with DUI following a wreck, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said Abram struck a utility pole. No other car was involved in the crash. Abram's...
fmarion.edu
FMU welcomes new faculty for 2022-23 academic year
Francis Marion University is welcoming 17 new full-time faculty members to campus ahead of the 2022-23 academic year. While several of the new faculty are new to FMU, some are current employees who will assume full-time roles when classes begin next week. The new faculty members are: Dr. Jody Lipford,...
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
wpde.com
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
WMBF
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
Dillon County principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
South Carolina family searches for missing daughter
Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter, Ashlyn Adams Wyatt, nearly a month ago.
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
wpde.com
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
WMBF
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County elementary school principal was the victim of a shooting over the weekend, according to the Dillon County sheriff. Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called Saturday night to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.
communitytimessc.com
Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina
Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
police1.com
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina
The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
