KDRV
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire
CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
crimevoice.com
Yreka Police Update for Non-Emergency Information
Originally Published By: Yreka Police Department Facebook Page. “Do you know the difference between 9-1-1, 4-1-1, 2-1-1 or 8-1-1? How about who to call for road conditions or (most recently) fire or emergency updates?. County wide our dispatch centers are dealing with more calls than you can imagine. They range...
KDRV
Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
KDRV
California man succumbs to injuries after devastating crash on Hwy 199 in Josephine Co.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A man has succumbed to his injuries on Monday following a devastating car crash one week ago on Highway 199 in Josephine County. On August 15th in the afternoon, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single car crash. According to police, 52 year...
KDRV
FireWatch: Progress on most fires in Westside & Lightning Gulch Complexes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- New updates from the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District show fire crews are making progress on most fires burning within the Westside (Jackson County) & Lightning Gulch (Josephine County) Complexes. According to ODF's Natalie Weber, firefighters in Jackson County were able to meet their goal today,...
KDRV
Rum Creek fire moving towards the lower Rogue River
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Fire officials say they are seeing significant movement from the Rum Creek fire to the north toward the Rogue River. Eric Riener with Northwest 13 incident management team says, "We could potentially see impacts to the shores of the river today, and definitely Wednesday." The Rum Creek fire has grown to 520 acres.
KDRV
Aha! parent company's bankruptcy leaves customers with unusable tickets
RENO, Nev. -- A West Coast discount airline serving Medford has stopped flying after its parent company, ExpressJet, filed for bankruptcy protection. Aha! is part of ExpressJet which filed today in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. It's blaming the difficulty of generating revenue during a pandemic and high fuel cost.
KDRV
Oregon Wine Experience wraps up the week-long event with their Grand Tasting
Jacksonville - Today is the last day of the Oregon Wine Experience, they held a grand tasting featuring wines that won medals at the Oregon Wine Competition. Earlier this week, the fundraiser held a wine competition. Flying in 6 world-renowned wine experts where they spend a weekend tasting and evaluating more than 300 wines from Oregon.
