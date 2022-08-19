Read full article on original website
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
bloomberglaw.com
Ninth Circuit Michaels Arbitration Case Will Test SCOTUS Ruling
The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit during oral argument on July 26 in Armstrong v. Michaels Stores Inc. grappled with the impact of the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Morgan v. Sundance Inc., a seminal case that resolved a circuit split concerning the test for determining when a party has waived its right to arbitrate.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Judge rules Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump can't question fake elector
Georgia prosecutor investigating possible election interference can't question or charge lawmaker who falsely posed as a Trump elector, judge rules.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not teach George Washington Law seminar after uproar
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not be teaching a course at George Washington University's law school after students protested his role with the school. An email announcing the decision was sent by Thomas' expected co-lecturer Gregory Maggs and obtained by Fox News Digital. "Unfortunately, I am writing with some...
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
A pharmacist who refused to fill a woman's emergency contraceptive prescription did not violate her rights, Minnesota jury rules
"I can't help but wonder about the other women who may be turned away," the plaintiff Andrea Anderson said.
Andrew Cuomo wins lawsuit over his $5 million book deal
It is not clear whether there’s a path to appealing the decision.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Democrats Are Using An Old Playbook To Attack The Supreme Court And Fracture The Conservative Coalition
Democrats have introduced a series of bills targeting the court on specific issues like abortion and changes to its makeup.
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Justices Should Say Sorry Too
As President Donald Trump was exercising his pardon power in the waning days of his administration, a federal judge told a reporter, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals. […] Apparently, to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer, or a turkey.”
Washington Examiner
Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement
A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
LAW・
North Carolina's Supreme Court just issued an important decision on who can amend the state constitution, saying no to lawmakers from districts with racially manipulated borders
A Democratic majority ruled lawmakers from racially-manipulated districts could not propose amendments to the North Carolina state Constitution.
These 5 gun ads are alarming critics, changing laws
Could gun ads go the way of Joe Camel from the cigarette industry? Gun safety groups say now is the time to restrict content for firearm marketing.
Justice Kavanaugh’s Protege on D.C. Circuit Issues First Amendment Ruling in Favor of Federal Judicial Branch Agency Employees
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., struck a blow for the First Amendment in a Tuesday opinion by a conservative judge — and noted protégé of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to two separate benches by former President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R....
U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.
Kansas abortion vote recount confirms original result, leaving an election denier and a GOP activist with a $120,000 bill
A recount of Kansas' landslide abortion vote left the result unchanged on Sunday. A GOP anti-abortion activist and an election denier are now liable for the $120,000 cost. One said he would not pay for one of the counties re-counted, saying officials made a mistake. A $120,000 recount of Kansas'...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of Appeals ruling this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. “The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling Friday. David Kallman, an attorney for two Republican county prosecutors, said an appeal is planned.
