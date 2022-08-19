ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

£17m paid to Avanti West Coast is ‘reward for failure’, says Labour

By Helen Pidd North of England editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOdLO_0hNFgPGx00
An Avanti West Coast train Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The under-fire rail operator Avanti West Coast has been “rewarded for failure”, Labour said, after the company was paid more than £17m in taxpayers’ money by ministers for performance and management fees in just two years, despite being the worst-performing operator on the rail network.

The figures from 2019-20 and 2020-21 include almost £4m in bonuses to Avanti for “operational performance”, “customer experience” and “acting as a good and efficient operator”.

At the same time, the firm raised prices, with an open return from Manchester to London – barely a two-hour journey – costing £369.40.

The performance-related fees, signed off by transport ministers, came despite Avanti being the worst-performing operator in the country, with almost half of its services arriving late. In the past two years alone the firm received more than 50,000 complaints, the most of any operator and almost double that of the parallel east coast mainline operator, LNER.

Avanti, co-owned by the Italian national railways, has come under renewed criticism for slashing services between major cities by up to two-thirds on the west coast mainline, and earlier this week passengers were forced to climb a fence at Oxenholme station in Cumbria after being locked in as their train arrived 100 minutes late.

Avanti West Coast, whose contract is due for renewal in October, already has the lowest passenger satisfaction rating possible, a figure the transport minister Charlotte Vere said last month was “terrible” .

Despite this, the Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed it would continue to hand over millions of pounds in management fees, after ruling out fining the operator for the failing service.

The shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, has warned her counterpart, Grant Shapps, that the government “cannot continue to wash their hands of responsibility, nor reward failure” as the damage to the economy from the ongoing failure of the private operator mounts.

She has renewed calls for ministers to urgently demand a plan from Avanti for the full restoration of services, recover taxpayers’ money for services that are not running and, if an urgent plan to restore services is not put in place, strip the company of the contract.

“This fiasco is causing real damage to the regional economy, passengers and the public,” said Hague.

“This government has willingly sat back and rewarded failure, handing over millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money for an abysmal service. Under the absurd system they have created, passengers always come last. It’s time for ministers to wake up, do their job and hold this failing operator to account.

“They should demand a plan from the operator to urgently restore these services, claw back taxpayers’ money being handed over for services that aren’t running, and if they do not act, they have no business holding the contract.”

A spokesperson for Avanti blamed the reduction in service on “the current industrial relations climate which has resulted in severe staff shortages”.

He apologised to customers for the “enormous frustration and inconvenience this will cause”.

The company is considering a request from Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, to scrap first-class restrictions while the reduced timetable is in operation, to fit more people on trains.

The Department for Transport said: “The department’s performance-related pay to train operating companies is independently evaluated through a scorecard criteria based on factors such as operational performance, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“We are meeting Avanti West Coast regularly to discuss its performance and delivery for passengers. This includes ensuring effective plans are developed to improve its services, including mitigating issues outside of its control.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Andy Burnham
The Guardian

The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg

In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avanti West Coast#Economy#Customer Satisfaction#Labour#Italian#Oxenholme
The Guardian

Alexander Dugin: who is Putin ally and apparent car bombing target?

On Saturday night, the violence that the ultranationalist Russian thinker Alexander Dugin had propagandised for decades suddenly entered his own life when his daughter was killed by a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow. With long hair and a grey-white beard, Dugin is arguably one of Russia’s most well-known...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Guardian

The Hit: Tony Stewart’s fatal collision with Kevin Ward Jr still lingers

One evening, eight years ago this month, a 20-year-old stock car driver named Kevin Ward Jr turned up to a mud-packed oval circuit in upstate New York for a minor-league race. About halfway through, he was bumped by a rival car and sent spiraling into a barrier. Seeing red, Ward exited his vehicle and charged down the banked circuit to vent his frustration. Several cars tacked down to the inside-most line to avoid him. But when the car that had ended Ward’s race approached, it veered up toward the young driver, and flung him 25 feet across the track to his death. Spectators at Canandaigua Motorsports Park gasped. They hadn’t just witnessed the horror of a driver killed in competition. They saw Ward, a local hero and ascendent talent, run over by Nascar megastar Tony Stewart.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Peter Tanner obituary

Peter Tanner, my father, who has died aged 92, was a research physicist who worked on a number of significant technological innovations. Born in Poplar, east London, Peter was one of five children of Alex (nee Zanerra) and William Tanner, an estate agent, who had served in the Royal Artillery during the first world war. His mother’s tenacity during the stark days of the Depression saw her boys win scholarships to the Coopers’ Company school.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

New cancer treatment offers hope to patients out of options

A new cancer treatment can stop the disease advancing in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, doctors have discovered. Immunotherapy uses the immune system to target and kill cancer cells, and can save lives when other treatment options, such as surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, have failed. However, it cannot help all patients, and some tumours can evolve to resist it.
CANCER
The Guardian

After six months of bloody and terrible war, what exactly does Putin want from Ukraine?

Nearly six months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is still widespread disagreement in the west on Vladimir Putin’s motives. This is of more than academic interest. If we do not agree why Putin decided to invade Ukraine and what he wants to achieve, we cannot define what would constitute victory or defeat for either of the warring sides and the contours of a possible endgame.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

413K+
Followers
95K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy