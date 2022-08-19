Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto City Guide to Prague: Bitcoin in the heart of Europe
Prague is the birthplace of the world’s first hardware wallet, the first Bitcoin mining pool, and, reportedly, even the first Bitcoin cafe. It is among the most affluent cities in Central Europe, visited by millions of tourists each year. Ranked as one of Europe’s most charming and beautiful cities,...
CoinTelegraph
One-third of estimated 115M Indian crypto users concerned about regulations
India is now home to an estimated 115 million cryptocurrency investors despite a historically negative attitude toward the sector from the government, according to new data. The latest gauge on the number of users in India comes from cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, which released the findings of its ‘Into The Cryptoverse India Report’ survey on Tuesday. The estimated 115 million crypto users represent around 15% of the Indian population aged between 18 and 60.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum community splits over solutions for transaction censorship
The Ethereum community has been divided over how to best respond to the threat of protocol-level transaction censorship in the wake of the United States government sanctions on Tornado Cash-linked addresses. Over the last week, Ethereum community members have proposed social slashing or even a user-activated soft fork (UASF) as...
