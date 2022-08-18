ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
tornadopix.com

Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island

Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Lisbon Falls businesses struggling due to construction hold "Save Main Street" event

LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Falls businesses along Main Street have lost up to 75% of their foot traffic this summer due to a major construction project along the street. The Maine DOT has been working since April to replace key infrastructure in Lisbon such as water and sewage lines. At least half of Main Street has been closed and construction vehicles have routinely parked in front of businesses as a result.
LISBON, ME
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine

A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
KENNEBUNK, ME
wabi.tv

Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
LEWISTON, ME
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
wgan.com

Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location

WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
WESTBROOK, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Welcome home’: Wiscasset-built schooner docks for second Schoonerfest

After sheltering in Boothbay Harbor in the wind and rain, the 1939 Wiscasset-built schooner When and If arrived in Wiscasset’s harbor to a cannon’s salute Thursday. The sky was gray and other than several Schoonerfest volunteers and some town staff helping set up, attendees onshore were few. “Welcome home,” Selectman and Schoonerfest Co-Admiral Terry Heller called out as the vessel neared. Still on its way was a new participant this year, the Tyrone, organizers said.
WISCASSET, ME
WPFO

Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
PORTLAND, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers

Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

32-Year-Old Wells Woman Dies in a Head-On Car Crash in Sanford

A Wells woman died Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Sanford. Sanford Police say 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened between 7 and 7:30 Sunday morning on Country Club Road, also known as Route 4. Sanford Police, Sanford Fire and Rescue, and Wells EMS were dispatched to the Country Club Road intersection with Channel Lane for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Popular Maine pub reopens for the first time in years

PORTLAND, Maine — A popular Portland pub has reopened for the first time in more than two years. Bull Feeney's on Fore Street reopened Wednesday evening. It had been closed since March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up. "I think that this place feels warm and...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments

Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
PORTLAND, ME

