Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
tornadopix.com
Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island
Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
WMTW
Lisbon Falls businesses struggling due to construction hold "Save Main Street" event
LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Falls businesses along Main Street have lost up to 75% of their foot traffic this summer due to a major construction project along the street. The Maine DOT has been working since April to replace key infrastructure in Lisbon such as water and sewage lines. At least half of Main Street has been closed and construction vehicles have routinely parked in front of businesses as a result.
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
Watch Hot Air Balloon Make Unexpected Landing at a Gas Station in Lewiston, Maine
It was a big weekend in Lewiston with the 28th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston and Auburn. Every year hundreds of people come out early in the morning to watch hot air balloons launch into the sky from Simard-Payne Memorial Park and soar over the skies of the twin cities. That is if they are able to stay in the air.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine
A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
wabi.tv
Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
Portland, Maine, Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
wgan.com
Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location
WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Welcome home’: Wiscasset-built schooner docks for second Schoonerfest
After sheltering in Boothbay Harbor in the wind and rain, the 1939 Wiscasset-built schooner When and If arrived in Wiscasset’s harbor to a cannon’s salute Thursday. The sky was gray and other than several Schoonerfest volunteers and some town staff helping set up, attendees onshore were few. “Welcome home,” Selectman and Schoonerfest Co-Admiral Terry Heller called out as the vessel neared. Still on its way was a new participant this year, the Tyrone, organizers said.
WPFO
Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers
Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
32-Year-Old Wells Woman Dies in a Head-On Car Crash in Sanford
A Wells woman died Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Sanford. Sanford Police say 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened between 7 and 7:30 Sunday morning on Country Club Road, also known as Route 4. Sanford Police, Sanford Fire and Rescue, and Wells EMS were dispatched to the Country Club Road intersection with Channel Lane for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.
WMTW
Popular Maine pub reopens for the first time in years
PORTLAND, Maine — A popular Portland pub has reopened for the first time in more than two years. Bull Feeney's on Fore Street reopened Wednesday evening. It had been closed since March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up. "I think that this place feels warm and...
wgan.com
FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments
Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
