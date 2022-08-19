ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Diego Simeone
BBC

'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
