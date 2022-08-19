ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnshire, IL

City of Oak Forest Community Park Ad Hoc Committee met Aug. 9

Orland Park tennis player Elsie Koch won 68 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 68 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER...
OAK FOREST, IL
Village of Berkeley Village Board met July 19

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1 Call to Order 2 Pledge of Allegiance 3 Roll Call 4 Presentations and Appointment4.1 Swearing in of Police Officers - Marcello Agate and Michael Janosz 4.2 ComEd Storm Report 4.3 Beautify Berkeley... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 16:42.
BERKELEY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Toddler Reported Missing From Marquette Park, Chicago Police Say

A missing persons alert has been issued for a toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say

Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that one person is dead and several others were injured after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue at approximately... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
OAK LAWN, IL

