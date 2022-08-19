ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

City of Oak Forest Community Park Ad Hoc Committee met Aug. 9

Orland Park tennis player Elsie Koch won 68 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 68 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER...
OAK FOREST, IL
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing

(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
CHICAGO, IL
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique

CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
Oklahoma investor buying two distressed suburban Chicago hotels

Mark Beffort with the Hilton Orrington in Evanston and Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca (Newmark, Tripadvisor) A real estate investor from Oklahoma is buying two distressed hotels in the Chicago suburbs on a bet that the lodging industry is on the post-pandemic upswing. A venture... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
EVANSTON, IL
Top 10 Joliet, Illinois home sales for July 2022

These are the top 10 home sales for Joliet, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $330,000 in Joliet. Top 10 home sales in Joliet for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceZachary and Monica Roberts7304...
JOLIET, IL
High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say

Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that one person is dead and several others were injured after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue at approximately... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
OAK LAWN, IL

