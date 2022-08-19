Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs SeasonIBWAAChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
Jaylan Tucker junior tennis player earns 70 in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Aug. 13
Cary tennis player Jaylan Tucker is ranked 5,702nd in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 70 total points, split between 70 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Dean Kamenev from Hinsdale win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 28?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 13 in Carol Stream was 714 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Royal Precision Products, LLC for a spring-actuated electrical connector...
spotonillinois.com
City of Oak Forest Community Park Ad Hoc Committee met Aug. 9
Orland Park tennis player Elsie Koch won 68 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 68 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Boy who went viral after dropping hot dog at Sox game visits The Wieners Circle
CHICAGO - The 4-year-old boy who went viral after losing his hot dog at a White Sox game paid a visit to a Chicago staple. Horace Grant's 3-peat championship rings for sale The Wieners Circle on Clark Street invited Matthew Hoobler and his family. There, workers taught the young boy how to prevent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Loyola Red Line Stop Plaza Dedicated to Sister Jean
In honor of her 103rd birthday, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM was honored by Loyola, the state of Illinois and the City of Chicago as they named the Loyola Red Line Stop Plaza after her. ...
spotonillinois.com
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing
(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
spotonillinois.com
Reading rewards resume: Library experiences pre-pandemic-like summer reading program
Staff members of the Woodstock Public Library coordinated very successful summer reading programs for all ages with the theme "Oceans of Possibilities." Programs were organized by Kate Tripp, head of [...] Subscribe or Login to continue reading this quality article by The Woodstock...
spotonillinois.com
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique
CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle... ★...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say
A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Oklahoma investor buying two distressed suburban Chicago hotels
Mark Beffort with the Hilton Orrington in Evanston and Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca (Newmark, Tripadvisor) A real estate investor from Oklahoma is buying two distressed hotels in the Chicago suburbs on a bet that the lodging industry is on the post-pandemic upswing. A venture... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:27.
spotonillinois.com
Top 10 Joliet, Illinois home sales for July 2022
These are the top 10 home sales for Joliet, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $330,000 in Joliet. Top 10 home sales in Joliet for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceZachary and Monica Roberts7304...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - The red light cameras at a busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace are back on after a judge ordered the cameras be reactivated. The red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street have lead to several indictments, including state Sen. Martin Sandoval and former...
spotonillinois.com
High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say
Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that one person is dead and several others were injured after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue at approximately... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Comments / 0