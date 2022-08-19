Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Madison County public defender receives raise
The Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland received a raise with the passage of a resolution by the Madison County Board Wednesday after the State's Attorney Tom Haine received a similar raise. The action was taken because by state law the public defender's salary is set at a minimum... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Lawyer turned pastor named new minister for Wood River church
John Pawloski has been named as the new pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River. After practicing law for over 30 years, Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most...
spotonillinois.com
Long haul: longest wait for Sparta inventor's patents approved in week ending Aug. 13
There are three junior tennis players from Waterloo ranked in the Boys' 16 category in the week ending Aug. 12 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 16 bracket the previous week. Patrick Nobbe is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery
EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole
Authorities identified the two construction workers who died after suffocating in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville. How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Edwardsville in week ending Aug. 12?. 22:48. 22:48. How many Edwardsville junior tennis...
spotonillinois.com
Crews battle heavy smoke, heat in Edwardsville house fire Tuesday
Once in the basement, firefighters were faced with low visibility due to the heavy smoke. As a result, crews took a two-pronged approach by tackling the fire from the rear and front sides of the home. The blaze was brought under control within roughly 25 minutes with the help of a nearby...
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Edwardsville in week ending Aug. 12?
Belleville tennis player Ethan Moeller is ranked 6,126th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 61 total points, split between 61 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
Married couple win Edwardsville Criterium races
When Aaron Beebe crossed the finish line of the Pro Cat 1/2/3 race at the Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival on Saturday, he was greeted by a cheering Edwardsville community. But more importantly, he was greeted by his wife, Arielle, who, just moments before, won the Women... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Bryant Smith junior tennis player earns 80 in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Aug. 13
Collinsville tennis player Timmy Curran finished 5,338th in July in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 5,107th. By the end of the month they'd earned 93 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round...
spotonillinois.com
Timmy Curran junior tennis player earns 93 points in Boys' 14 bracket by end of July
Edwardsville tennis player Daniel Wang won 34 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 13. Their 34 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
