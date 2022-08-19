ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Madison County public defender receives raise

The Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland received a raise with the passage of a resolution by the Madison County Board Wednesday after the State's Attorney Tom Haine received a similar raise. The action was taken because by state law the public defender's salary is set at a minimum... ★...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Lawyer turned pastor named new minister for Wood River church

John Pawloski has been named as the new pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River. After practicing law for over 30 years, Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole

Authorities identified the two construction workers who died after suffocating in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Crews battle heavy smoke, heat in Edwardsville house fire Tuesday

Once in the basement, firefighters were faced with low visibility due to the heavy smoke. As a result, crews took a two-pronged approach by tackling the fire from the rear and front sides of the home. The blaze was brought under control within roughly 25 minutes with the help of a nearby...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Married couple win Edwardsville Criterium races

When Aaron Beebe crossed the finish line of the Pro Cat 1/2/3 race at the Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival on Saturday, he was greeted by a cheering Edwardsville community. But more importantly, he was greeted by his wife, Arielle, who, just moments before, won the Women... ★ FURTHER...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
