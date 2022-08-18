ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

MN Expands Access to School Lunch

ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Move-in Day Arrives at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud’s population will grow by more than 900 today as St. Cloud State University welcomes students back to campus. Move-in day starts the “Husky First Four”. Four days of orientation, campus tours, and socials before classes begin on Monday. Katrina Rodriguez says an...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

District Officials To Meet New Families Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- New families in District 742 may get a knock on their door Tuesday. Administrators from District 742 will welcome new families to the district by knocking on their door with a swag bag of goodies, a welcome letter, and a book for elementary school students or affirmation cards for the upper grades.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

