Brainerd, MN

Brainerd, MN
Lifestyle
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Brainerd, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
City
Saint Cloud, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
B105

Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Scuba Diving#Central Minnesota#Blue Ox
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Top Hot Date Spots in and Around St. Cloud to Experience

Being new to the St. Cloud area I am trying to find new and fun experiences for my honey and I. So when I asked YOU to let me know what the hot date spots are in and around St. Cloud, you showed up big with a MIX of great ideas so thank you! Can't wait to visit these different suggestions and see what becomes our favorite. Perhaps, even you'll discover a new destination on this list! In no particular order, this is what you said are your favorite date spots:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Pets
WJON

47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
LUTSEN, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
96.7 The River

Conditions Much Better For Waterfowl Hunting This Year

Last August Central Minnesota was dealing with severe drought conditions. Those conditions made it difficult for the habitat of waterfowl in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The DNR does estimations on breeding duck populations and Schmitt says results show numbers are down a bit this year. He says the number down is in the range of 15% to 25% depending on the species.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

