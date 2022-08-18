Read full article on original website
Central Minnesota, Are You Ready to Get Lost In Fun?
Central Minnesota, are you ready to get lost in fun? That is what Nisswa's Copper Creek is asking in regards to their NEWEST addition this fall. A hay bale maze will be added to this year's Fall Festival Days. This year's Fall Festival Days will also include a "NEW Mini...
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Building Improvements On The Horizon Following Kimball Referendum
KIMBALL -- After voters approved part of a bond referendum at Kimball Public School, staff are getting ready for a busy year. Kimball Superintendent Erik Widvey says the plans for building improvements are in the works. So (the bond referendum) addresses our building needs … our elementary and our high...
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Another Central MN County
ELK RIVER -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in another central Minnesota county. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in Sherburne County. It's now the 36th county in Minnesota with the invasive species. The infestation came to light when a professional tree care company suspected a tree...
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
THC Remains On Sale in Becker
BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure
It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’
The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union
BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit
BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
