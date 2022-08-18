ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

Central Minnesota, Are You Ready to Get Lost In Fun?

Central Minnesota, are you ready to get lost in fun? That is what Nisswa's Copper Creek is asking in regards to their NEWEST addition this fall. A hay bale maze will be added to this year's Fall Festival Days. This year's Fall Festival Days will also include a "NEW Mini...
NISSWA, MN
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
THC Remains On Sale in Becker

BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
BECKER, MN
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
BRAINERD, MN
Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union

BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
BECKER, MN
Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit

BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
BECKER, MN
