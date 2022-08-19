A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–​aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO