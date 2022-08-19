Read full article on original website
ABC News
Zucchini 2 ways: Simple salad and a sweet baked good using the summer squash
It's peak squash season and if you're in need of some simple ways to make the most of zucchini, Chef David Nayfeld has you covered. Nayfeld, chef-owner of Che Fico in San Francisco, works with local farms and purveyors to carry top quality squash and shared his two recipes to make the most of the summer vegetable.
How to Cook Acorn Squash in the Microwave
There are some days when you just don’t want to turn on the oven. Other days, the oven is occupied with other components for dinner. That’s why I love this method for cooking acorn squash in the microwave! It’s such an easy way to create a flavorful and fuss-free side dish in a matter of minutes. Using the microwave yields a perfectly tender acorn squash in a snap. Here I used a very simple combination of butter, sugar, salt, and nutmeg to season the squash, but you can feel free to get creative and discover your own favorite flavor combinations.
Epicurious
Coconut Cream Pie
With its rich-but-airy filling and flaky, buttery crust, coconut cream pie is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Our take on the classic dessert delivers concentrated coconut flavor and an extra-creamy texture—it can just as easily star at your next summer barbecue or close out your annual Thanksgiving dinner. Without a great...
thecountrycook.net
Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake
Gooey and filled with chocolate, this homemade Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake has a nice crusty top and a hot fudgy center. Easy to make too!. This Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake is absolutely amazing, with a crispy topping that covers a hot fudge filling. The two textures together create for a crispy and gooey cake that you just cannot resist. Top with some ice cream and you have yourself one heck of a dessert. If you are a chocolate lover like I am, then this Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake recipe is just for you!
recipesgram.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Vice
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
People
Carla Hall's Sparkling Almond Sugar Cookies
"This is the kind of recipe that everyone should have in their back pockets," says Carla Hall. "They're buttery, slightly crumbly and so easy to make!" The chef and judge on Holiday Baking Championship on discovery+ says that the cookies are inspired by her new book, Carla and the Christmas Cornbread.
princesspinkygirl.com
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake uses steam pressure to cook your cake so you can easily prepare the perfect holiday dessert without watching through the window or wasting oven space. Smooth, rich, creamy, and filled with warm flavors, this easy, fuss-free pumpkin cheesecake recipe lets you set it and forget it...
Easy Mixed berry galette (vegan recipe)
This easy mixed berry galette recipe is one of the best desserts you’ll make all year long. It is perfect for summer; berries are their best during this season, but it’s also very good throughout the year with frozen berries. This recipe is vegan, easy to make, rustic,...
What does Pioneer Woman keep in her kitchen all the time? Ree Drummond's kitchen staples
Staples are especially important for Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond who lives "a good distance" from a supermarket.
We Would Wake Up Every Day for This Double Banana and Chocolate Bread
You’re going to go bananas for this recipe! With double the banana AND a banana glaze, you’re sure to get the best banana bread flavors (with a twist!) in every bite of Chef Jon Ashton's creative take on the classic. Banana Bread Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1-½...
Keto Chocolate Cheesecake Bites: Recipes Worth Cooking
Keto Chocolate Cheesecake Bites are sweet mini desserts that are low carb, chocolaty, and decadent! Enjoy this dessert guilt-free with this easy no-bake recipe!. This recipe can be prepared in 30 minutes and chilled in 30. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Daily South
Chocolate Chip Pancake Bake with Cinnamon-Pecan Streusel
Get a head start on this pancake bake by making the pancakes in advance. That'll shave 30 minutes off your prep work, and it'll mean you can whip this breakfast casserole together before bed without having to drag out a griddle. Make and freeze the pancakes up to two months in advance. When you're ready to make the breakfast casserole, bring them out and put them on a tray or baking sheet to thaw gently. Then continue with Step 3.
A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
One Green Planet
Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies [Vegan]
Before combining your wet ingredients, preheat oven to 350°F (176°C). Mash the bananas into a paste, then mix in the applesauce, vanilla, and honey. For your dry ingredients, mix together the oats, almonds, chia seeds, cinnamon, and ginger. Mix the wet and dry ingredients together, then gently fold...
One Green Planet
Chocolate Chip Protein Healthy Pancakes [Vegan]
1/2 cup oat flour (gluten free is necessary) In a bowl, mix together, oat flour, protein powder, baking powder and coconut sugar. In a separate bowl mix your flax egg with the almond milk. Pour the mixture into the dry and mix together. Pour the mixture onto a heated skillet.
recipesgram.com
Italian Tiramisu Gelato Pie (18-Minute Recipe)
This Italian tiramisu gelato pie is so creamy, semi-cold, and very delicious! It has an intensive tiramisu taste, so if you like coffee desserts then this one is the ideal sweet treat for you! It took me exactly 18 minutes to prepare it, plus around 5 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Vegan-Friendly Rosemary Olive Focaccia Bread: Recipes Worth Cooking
Tie up your apron and make yourself a batch of this delicious fresh-baked rosemary olive focaccia bread. Fluffy, fresh, and fantastically comforting!. This recipe can be prepared in 25 minutes and cooked in 20 (additional time needed for dough). Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken Sheet Pan Fajitas Is an ‘Incredibly Easy’ Recipe
Ree Drummond makes a simple sheet pan supper with a fajita spin. Everything cooks on one sheet pan and she offers up a number of toppings to finish the dish off.
One Green Planet
Golden Spiced Thai Noodles [Vegan]
Optional fresh ingredients: Thai basil and chopped cherry tomatoes. Add rice noodles to boiling water for around four minutes. Let sit then assemble the sauce ingredients. Add the oil, vegetable broth, minced ginger and garlic, and the spices to a skillet or low pan and sauté for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic becomes golden.
