Morning Briefing: Ohio's U.S. Senate race closer than expected, Rep. Mike Turner introducing INFANT Act to combat formula shortage and organizations host monkeypox forums

Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Far-right extremist Laura Loomer loses GOP congressional primary in Florida
Laura Loomer, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump who was previously banned from Twitter for Islamophobic remarks, lost her primary challenge to a Republican Congressman in Florida on Tuesday evening.
GOP Rep. Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in Florida
NEW YORK (AP) — Incumbent Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally known activist who sought to align herself with former President Donald Trump. In other races, redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York were threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and ensured the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to win or lose power in Tuesday’s primary elections.
