Owensboro, KY

WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 88th Aniversary with Gala and Online Auction

2022 marks a pretty special occasion for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) - this year is its 88th anniversary. What's so special about that? I mean, it's not 50, 75, 90, or 100 years - so why is 88 so special? Well, 88 just happens to be the same number of keys on a piano, and I dare say there would be no orchestra (or at least any music to play) without the piano.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 26-28

This one’s for all the dog lovers out there! Each year, Owensboro welcomes hundreds of pups and their owners/trainers to compete in the River Valley Cluster Dog Show. This year’s show will be held August 25-28 at the Owensboro Convention Center. You’ll see tons of breeds participate and, even if you don’t have a dog competing in the show, you can enjoy over 500 feet of shopping space to satiate all your pup’s needs! Click here for a schedule of events.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Plenty on the line in final days of Ellis Park summer meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Only days remain in the 100th-anniversary summer meet at Ellis Park. Coming into Sunday, Brian Hernandez Jr. and Gerardo Corrales led the jockey standings with 16 wins apiece, while John Ortiz led the trainer standings with 10 wins, one more than Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hydro Fair championship wraps up in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The second year of Hydro Fest wrapped up with championships races on Sunday. The drivers were in their race day mode and getting into the winners mindset. In the APBA Championship, the boats are divided into seven categories differing in their size, weight, how fast they can go, and how much […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Blanco Brown
14news.com

Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The HydroFair wasn’t the only event drawing large crowds this weekend in Owensboro. The 24th annual Multicultural Festival took place just a couple of miles away from the riverfront. Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s event, which was held at First Presbyterian Church. The event...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun

Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
