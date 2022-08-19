Read full article on original website
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
Starz’s crime-drama series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the spin-off and prequel to ‘Power,’ which aired on the same network between 2014 and 2020. The plot revolves around the younger version of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), one of the main antagonists of the original series, depicting how he transforms from a promising student to a ruthless drug lord and the role his immediate family plays in it. In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Mind Your Business,’ Raq (Patina Miller) faces multiple dilemmas after big revelations from Howard (Omar Epps). Unique finds himself alienated after returning to South Jamaica, Queens. Jessica moves to greener pastures, and Jukebox locates her biological mother with the help of Detective Shannon Burke. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eighth episode of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 titled ‘The Wound Is at Her Heart,’ the students of Class D start preparing for the Paper Shuffle. Meanwhile, Horikita devises different strategies to make sure that Kushida does not sabotage their efforts in any way. Ultimately, she gives her a tempting opportunity to get her removed from the school, but Ayanokouji decides to make things more complicated. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Anne Heche’s Sons Call Her Final Resting Place ‘Serene’ As Arrangements Are Revealed
Anne Heche has been laid to rest. Anne, who legally died at the age of 53 on Aug. 12 and was taken off life support on Aug. 14, was cremated and her ashes were given a home in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, per the Associated Press, on Aug. 23. Anne’s 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, called his mother’s final resting place “serene” in a statement shared with HollywoodLife via Anne’s representative on Aug. 23. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful and serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” the statement began.
