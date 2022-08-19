ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Massive atlas moth spotted for first time in US, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Z1yo_0hNF91lq00

SEATTLE — Entomologists want Washington state residents to look out for an invasive flying insect – and considering its size, it would be hard to miss.

According to KIRO-TV, a University of Washington professor spotted an atlas moth in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue last month. The massive moths are among the world’s largest, with wingspans reaching nearly 10 inches, experts said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture received a report of the sighting, believed to be the first in the United States, on July 7, according to KIRO. Entomologists there identified the specimen and sent it to their counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where officials confirmed that it was an atlas moth, the news station reported.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist for the WSDA, said in a statement about the moths, which typically live in parts of Asia.

“This is normally a tropical moth,” he added, according to a WSDA blog post. “We are not sure it could survive here.”

USDA scientists are now trying to determine whether the specimen was a “one-off escapee” or part of a larger group that has made a home in Washington, Spichiger said.

Karla Salp, a USDA spokesperson, told KIRO that while a single caterpillar likely wouldn’t do much harm, an infestation could lead to the defoliation of apple and cherry trees in the area, ultimately impacting trade.

If you see one of the moths in Washington state, take a photo and send the image to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov, officials said.

“The moths do not pose a public health threat and thus can safely be photographed, handled and collected,” the WSDA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan, officials say

An unidentified illness has killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan, according to officials. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Friday that over 20 dogs in the county have died due to an illness similar to parvovirus, a highly contagious and often-deadly gastrointestinal disease in dogs.
102.5 The Bone

Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan

More than 20 dogs have died after contracting an illness, but doctors are not sure what exactly the sickness is. The New York Times reported that the dogs died in Michigan and had symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea. Most of the dogs that died were under the age of...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Atlas#University Of Washington#Wsda#Usda
102.5 The Bone

Utah homeowners find goats on roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
102.5 The Bone

Two people arrested for alleged involvement in string of airbag steering wheel thefts in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two people were arrested in Michigan for their alleged involvement in a string of airbag and steering wheel thefts, police say. The Dearborn Police Department said in a news release that across Detroit, Michigan, there has been a rise in airbag thefts recently in General Motor vehicles — especially the Chevy Malibu. DPD decided to launch an investigation into the thefts.
DEARBORN, MI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy