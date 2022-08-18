ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Q 105.7

Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition

Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
Q 105.7

Elton John Teases Britney Spears Duet With Restaurant Performance

Elton John previewed "Hold Me Closer," his new collaborative song with Britney Spears, by singing over the recording outside a restaurant in France. The singer-songwriter posted a video of the performance Tuesday on Instagram. The clip, tagged at La Guerite in Cannes, opens with John introducing the track: "Britney Spears, Elton John — here we go," he says, as a DJ plays the electro-pop cut. John sings his verses over pulsating synth-bass, building to a chorus where Spears handles the hook from his 1971 classic "Tiny Dancer."
FitnessVolt.com

Sylvester Stallone Shows Off Jacked Biceps In Inspiring Message

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is a true example of how one can achieve anything they set their minds to. In a recent post shared on Instagram, Stallone showed off his jacked biceps with a motivational message. Stallone first gained popularity for his starring role in the 1976 hit movie Rocky....
Q 105.7

How Robert Plant’s Voice Still Surprises Him

Robert Plant said his singing voice isn't what it used to be, but it still surprises him from time to time. "I know that the full, open-throated falsetto that I was able to concoct in 1968 carried me through until I was tired of it," he recently told the Los Angeles Times. "Then that sort of exaggerated personality of vocal performance morphed and went somewhere else."
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
Stereogum

Hear Dr. John’s Posthumous Traveling Wilburys Cover Featuring Aaron Neville

Dr. John’s posthumous album Things Happen That Way is out next month. The latest teaser from the project is a cover of “End Of The Line” by the classic-rock elder-statesman supergroup Traveling Wilburys. Rather than George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty singing the song (Bob Dylan sat that one out), this cover matches Dr. John with his fellow New Orleans legend Aaron Neville and the young talent Katie Pruitt. It’s just lovely, and you can hear it below.
Q 105.7

How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album

Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
The Guardian

Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor

Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
