Google’s Deepmind neural network is now able to create 30-second videos from a single image.Transframer, as the new tool is called, only needs one photo to work with as it starts identifying what is in the picture’s frame. It analyses the content of the image, and then predicts what would be around it with “context images” – guessing what objects would look like from different angles, based on a huge amount of training data.“Given a collection of context images with associated annotations (time-stamps, camera viewpoints, etc.), and a query annotation, the task is to predict a probability distribution over the...

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO