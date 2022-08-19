Read full article on original website
Related
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
ZDNet
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
PC Magazine
Create Stunning Images With 40% Off Adobe Photoshop Elements
Whether you're designing internet memes or editing nature shots, Photoshop Elements is a powerful tool for both, and it's 40% off right now at Amazon. The PC/Mac software is on sale for $59.99, or $40 off the $99.99 list price(Opens in a new window). It's an excellent option for photo hobbyists who don't want to pay the subscription fee or learn complex techniques required by Adobe's Photoshop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
makeuseof.com
Firefox vs. Opera: Which Browser Is Better for Security?
When it comes to personal cybersecurity and privacy, a reliable and secure browser can make all the difference. However, picking the right one is not easy. Firefox and Opera have been around for ages, and though neither of them is as popular as Google Chrome, they are often touted as good alternatives.
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Google’s Deepmind AI can create ‘3D’ videos based on a single image
Google’s Deepmind neural network is now able to create 30-second videos from a single image.Transframer, as the new tool is called, only needs one photo to work with as it starts identifying what is in the picture’s frame. It analyses the content of the image, and then predicts what would be around it with “context images” – guessing what objects would look like from different angles, based on a huge amount of training data.“Given a collection of context images with associated annotations (time-stamps, camera viewpoints, etc.), and a query annotation, the task is to predict a probability distribution over the...
'Texting between iPhone and Android is broken': Google puts Apple on blast for converting Android texts to green bubbles and 'blurry' compressed videos
"It's time for Apple to fix texting," Google says, urging it to adopt a newer comms standard that improves messaging between iPhones and Androids.
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
CARS・
hackernoon.com
Creating a Splash Screen and Launch Icon in Flutter
Create a Splash Screen as well as a Launch Icon for the app. Hello and welcome to the first part of the Flutter App Development Tutorial Series. This is Nibesh From Khadka's Coding Lounge. If you haven't already please go to the introduction page to find every detail about this tutorial blog series.
The Verge
Quest VR owners have new Meta logins to use instead of Facebook
Meta will now allow users of its Quest VR headsets to log in with a new Meta account instead of a Facebook account, the company announced on Tuesday. The company had said in July that this change would be rolling out in August, and it marks a shift from an unpopular policy announced in 2020 that required users to log in to their headsets with a Facebook account instead of a separate Oculus account.
TechCrunch
Meta officially rolls out its new metaverse ID system
Users, new and old, of Meta’s VR devices, will be required to sign up for a Meta account to log in and access the metaverse. The company is ditching the old way of logging on after complaints around privacy concerns arose regarding using personal social media accounts. However, the...
Business Insider
How to view and edit your Spotify queue to re-order or delete songs
You can see what songs are in your Spotify queue whether you're on desktop or the mobile app. In your Spotify queue, you can reorder and delete songs, or clear the queue entirely. You can add a song to your Spotify queue without having to stop the song that's playing.
knowtechie.com
WhatsApp’s new Unread filter lets you quickly sort messages
WhatsApp has released a new feature that automatically sorts your messages through an “Unread” filter. This way, you won’t miss out on important messages. Previously, chat messages were arranged chronologically as they came in. Now, however, you can simply go to the “Unread chats filter” and view all unread messages first.
Comments / 0