ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Massive atlas moth spotted for first time in US, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKEAp_0hNF0Qkz00

SEATTLE — Entomologists want Washington state residents to look out for an invasive flying insect – and considering its size, it would be hard to miss.

According to KIRO-TV, a University of Washington professor spotted an atlas moth in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue last month. The massive moths are among the world’s largest, with wingspans reaching nearly 10 inches, experts said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture received a report of the sighting, believed to be the first in the United States, on July 7, according to KIRO. Entomologists there identified the specimen and sent it to their counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where officials confirmed that it was an atlas moth, the news station reported.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist for the WSDA, said in a statement about the moths, which typically live in parts of Asia.

“This is normally a tropical moth,” he added, according to a WSDA blog post. “We are not sure it could survive here.”

USDA scientists are now trying to determine whether the specimen was a “one-off escapee” or part of a larger group that has made a home in Washington, Spichiger said.

Karla Salp, a USDA spokesperson, told KIRO that while a single caterpillar likely wouldn’t do much harm, an infestation could lead to the defoliation of apple and cherry trees in the area, ultimately impacting trade.

If you see one of the moths in Washington state, take a photo and send the image to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov, officials said.

“The moths do not pose a public health threat and thus can safely be photographed, handled and collected,” the WSDA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
WSB Radio

Monsoon rains contributing to looming flash flooding threat for millions

MOAB, Utah — Monsoon rains are causing a flash flooding threat to linger over a large swath of the Western U.S. following several flooding events overnight. Flash flood events were reported over the desert Southwest Saturday night into Sunday morning, with Moab, Utah, experiencing flooding that spilled from streets to businesses and mud piling up on storefronts.
MOAB, UT
WSB Radio

Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A hiker who went missing after flash floods hit Utah's Zion National Park last week has been found dead, park officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River on Monday and was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, park officials said.
SPRINGDALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Atlas#University Of Washington#Wsda#Usda
WSB Radio

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don't include a pregnancy or a child she isn't prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSB Radio

Utah homeowners find goats on roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
WSB Radio

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies at 80

DEMOREST, Ga. — Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. Deal had been battling breast cancer that metastasized to her brain....
DEMOREST, GA
WSB Radio

Fentanyl by mail arrest saved “millions of lives” :Police

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Authorities said the arrest of Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo on drug charges may have saved countless lives across the country. 8,000 fentanyl pills were recovered from packages at post offices on Staten Island where the district attorney said the seizures could "potentially save millions of lives."
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy