ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Comments / 28

Marie Pitts
3d ago

Really? Watch out There's an attack of mosquitoes coming up somewhere, sense they've been gathering who knows where??? Maro logo already got bitten 😝😝😝😝

Reply(1)
3
Diane Mcafee
4d ago

Gotta admit, for a house that huge it looks quite cozy....still way too big for my taste, but would be a great place for a vacation...LOL

Reply
4
Michael Jenkins Sr.
4d ago

I love it nothing wrong with it if you got it. but you'll only have it until you die,you can't take it with you. no envy here.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Hills, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Rochester Hills, MI
Real Estate
City
Lake, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Rochester, MI
MetroTimes

After growing up in Detroit’s cannabis black market, Tre Hobbs has officially launched his cannabis brand Neighborhood Essentials in Michigan

Tre Hobbs was born and raised on Detroit’s east side, where he says he got an early look at the city’s cannabis black market. “I’ve been around weed my entire life,” he says. “Like, from as young as I can remember, my people was growing it in the basement, and then selling it on the streets. I seen it go from seed to sale at a really young age.”
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Stakes are high for Detroit renters living in foreclosed homes as auction nears

About 1,000 non-owner-occupied homes in Detroit, including rental properties, went into tax foreclosure this year — a big uptick from right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the same time, the number of owner-occupied properties in the city that are headed to the Wayne County Treasurer's fall auction this year remains around pre-pandemic levels — an indicator that programs meant to keep those homes from foreclosure are working.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?

There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Fireplaces#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Spa#Terrace#Swimming Pool#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#The Biggest Home
100.7 WITL

The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan

Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

5 Songs Every Michigander Should Know

Spanning a variety of decades and genres, there are a select few classic songs that everyone from Michigan knows. Whether you like them or not, these songs seem to find their way onto every BBQ, grad party, and even wedding playlist. 1. All Summer Long - Kid Rock. Who hasn't...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MLive

Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan

HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
HOLLY, MI
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Spot Named One of the Best in America for Fall Foliage

I’m always surprised how many people say fall is their favorite season, but it is a beautiful time of year, especially in Michigan. I personally think Michigan offers some of the best fall colors in the entire U.S., and now there’s proof that the Mitten is a great place to see vibrant fall colors. I’m already seeing a few leaves changing colors, and while it’s beautiful, I have to admit I wasn’t very happy to see the changing leaves, since it means summer is winding down. I’m not ready for it to end.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy