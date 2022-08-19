ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cail & Company LIVE with Shawn Buck

Ken Cail interviews Cemetery Director Shawn Buck. As Director, he is responsible for the operations and supervision of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery (NHSVC) encompassing 104 acres in Boscawen, NH. He is responsible for interacting with senior legislators and leaders of state veterans’ organizations. He works directly with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on all matters concerning the cemetery.
BOSCAWEN, NH
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding

New Hampshire has lost 80 percent of its oysters in the past 30 years, and nearly as much eelgrass has disappeared. Kalle Matso is working to bring them back. In May, Matso became the director of the Piscataqua River Estuaries Partnership, a collection of scientists, university researchers, municipalities, and other stakeholders on a mission to […] The post New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HAMPTON, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
These Are the 20 Highest Paying Jobs in New Hampshire

The pandemic has shifted a lot of industries and made many of us reconsider what we do for a living. What jobs will always be necessary no matter the climate? What jobs continue to be fulfilling throughout a long career? What jobs will earn us enough money to be happy in this life?
JOBS
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
In Massachusetts primary, the view left is a lonely one

BOSTON (CN) — Massachusetts primary voters on both sides of the political divide appear poised to choose candidates whose views are to the right of their party’s leadership. That’s dramatically true on the Republican side, where a Trump-backed gubernatorial contender has surged to a huge lead over a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas

BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Friday marks 25 years since Drega shootings in Colebrook

COLEBROOK, N.H. — Twenty-five years ago Friday, two New Hampshire state troopers, a judge and a newspaper editor were killed after a man went on a shooting rampage. Carl Drega killed four people and wounded four others in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997. The memories of the shootings are...
COLEBROOK, NH

