Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in New Hampshire; no new deaths
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 491 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but there are no new deaths related to COVID-19. Eighty-seven of those cases were reported on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic is 342,916. The...
WMUR.com
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive...
nhtalkradio.com
Cail & Company LIVE with Shawn Buck
Ken Cail interviews Cemetery Director Shawn Buck. As Director, he is responsible for the operations and supervision of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery (NHSVC) encompassing 104 acres in Boscawen, NH. He is responsible for interacting with senior legislators and leaders of state veterans’ organizations. He works directly with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on all matters concerning the cemetery.
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
New Hampshire has lost 80 percent of its oysters in the past 30 years, and nearly as much eelgrass has disappeared. Kalle Matso is working to bring them back. In May, Matso became the director of the Piscataqua River Estuaries Partnership, a collection of scientists, university researchers, municipalities, and other stakeholders on a mission to […] The post New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Bolduc faces increasing scrutiny in New Hampshire Senate race as polling confirms front-runner status
STRATHAM, N.H. — As the front-runner in the GOP U.S. Senate race, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is now a political target under growing scrutiny. Gov. Chris Sununu slammed the retired army general, saying he doesn't see him as a serious candidate. Then, over the weekend, a vehicle trailing...
WMUR.com
NH Business: As utility rates continue to jump, what should Granite Stater's expect going forward?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utility rates are still on the rise, so what should Granite Stater's expect going forward?. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, director of Policy and Programs for the New Hampshire Department of Energy, for a briefing on New Hampshire's energy outlook.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
These Are the 20 Highest Paying Jobs in New Hampshire
The pandemic has shifted a lot of industries and made many of us reconsider what we do for a living. What jobs will always be necessary no matter the climate? What jobs continue to be fulfilling throughout a long career? What jobs will earn us enough money to be happy in this life?
JOBS・
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainepublic.org
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
Tax relief: Massachusetts officials face threat of lawsuit if they don’t comply with state cap tax law returning excess revenues to Bay Staters
More than two dozen potential plaintiffs across the commonwealth, including the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, claim they are ready to sue state officials if they refuse to comply with a 1980s law poised to return some $3 billion in excess tax revenues to cash-strapped Bay Staters this fall. The tax...
whdh.com
SNAP EBT card users urged to reset PIN codes after agency removes PINs to counter continued theft
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are urging those who use SNAP EBT cards to create new PIN codes as the codes for some 120,000 users are set to expire. On Aug. 22, the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) is removing the PINs for EBT cards used across the state to prevent further theft of SNAP funds, according to officials.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Courthouse News Service
In Massachusetts primary, the view left is a lonely one
BOSTON (CN) — Massachusetts primary voters on both sides of the political divide appear poised to choose candidates whose views are to the right of their party’s leadership. That’s dramatically true on the Republican side, where a Trump-backed gubernatorial contender has surged to a huge lead over a...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
WMUR.com
Friday marks 25 years since Drega shootings in Colebrook
COLEBROOK, N.H. — Twenty-five years ago Friday, two New Hampshire state troopers, a judge and a newspaper editor were killed after a man went on a shooting rampage. Carl Drega killed four people and wounded four others in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997. The memories of the shootings are...
Comments / 0