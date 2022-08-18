Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
dotesports.com
MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play
Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
dotesports.com
All new cards in MTG Dominaria United Painbow preconstructed deck
Use all colors to dominate the game. Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming fall set, Dominaria United, is releasing with two preconstructed decks, one of which is a five-color list. “Painbow” is a five-color deck led by Jared Carthalion. It centers around playing with multi-colored Creatures and getting benefits from them....
dotesports.com
MTG goblins have a new lord through Rundvelt Hordemaster in Dominaria United spoilers
Mono-Red goblins have been a staple deck in Magic: The Gathering for some time and will return to Standard with the release of Dominaria United through a goblin lord called Rundvelt Hordemaster. A cycle of two-drop lords with a rarity of Rare is coming to MTG with the release of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform
While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
dotesports.com
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
dotesports.com
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
dotesports.com
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16
Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis
Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
dotesports.com
MTG White decks get another strong 3-mana card, Anointed Peacekeeper
White decks in Standard are overloaded with great three-mana cards and Dominaria United is introducing one more to the fray. To continue White’s embarrassment of riches, a new three-mana rare is coming in Dominaria United that contributes further to White’s control gameplans that are prevalent in Standard and Historic on Magic Arena.
dotesports.com
Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
dotesports.com
Tiger Woods set to be cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23
Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K Games announced today. Woods’ last game with EA came in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that, and now, Woods is the cover athlete for 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions.
GOLF・
dotesports.com
Dead Island 2 finally releases next February
In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.
dotesports.com
WoW: Shadowlands becomes temporarily free for returning players
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is currently free for WoW players who are interested in returning to the game. Starting today and lasting until Sept. 5, Blizzard Entertainment is launching a promotion in which returning WoW players who never jumped back into the game during the Shadowlands expansion will be able to do so free of charge.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features
Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
dotesports.com
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com
All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
dotesports.com
S1mple set to return to NAVI roster for BLAST Premier Fall Groups knockout stage
After a short break due to personal reasons, it looks like s1mple will be returning to competitive CS:GO soon. The Ukrainian announced on Twitter he’s flying to Denmark, likely in time for the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which takes place in Copenhagen. This means he’ll almost certainly be joining Natus Vincere for the knockout stage of the tournament.
dotesports.com
Is Cyclizar related to Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look like another attempt from Game Freak to shake up a traditional formula held by the franchise, with the main Legendary Pokémon featured on the game’s box art being heavily featured in the gameplay from very early on. And, with such importance placed...
Comments / 0