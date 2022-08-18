ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

dotesports.com

How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms

The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play

Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

All new cards in MTG Dominaria United Painbow preconstructed deck

Use all colors to dominate the game. Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming fall set, Dominaria United, is releasing with two preconstructed decks, one of which is a five-color list. “Painbow” is a five-color deck led by Jared Carthalion. It centers around playing with multi-colored Creatures and getting benefits from them....
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominaria#Mtg#Green Monster#Mystic#Dmu Jumpstart
dotesports.com

All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform

While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to solo carry in League of Legends

League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get better at warding in League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16

Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
dotesports.com

Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis

Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MTG White decks get another strong 3-mana card, Anointed Peacekeeper

White decks in Standard are overloaded with great three-mana cards and Dominaria United is introducing one more to the fray. To continue White’s embarrassment of riches, a new three-mana rare is coming in Dominaria United that contributes further to White’s control gameplans that are prevalent in Standard and Historic on Magic Arena.
dotesports.com

Tiger Woods set to be cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23

Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K Games announced today. Woods’ last game with EA came in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that, and now, Woods is the cover athlete for 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions.
GOLF
dotesports.com

Dead Island 2 finally releases next February

In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

WoW: Shadowlands becomes temporarily free for returning players

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is currently free for WoW players who are interested in returning to the game. Starting today and lasting until Sept. 5, Blizzard Entertainment is launching a promotion in which returning WoW players who never jumped back into the game during the Shadowlands expansion will be able to do so free of charge.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features

Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them

Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone

A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

S1mple set to return to NAVI roster for BLAST Premier Fall Groups knockout stage

After a short break due to personal reasons, it looks like s1mple will be returning to competitive CS:GO soon. The Ukrainian announced on Twitter he’s flying to Denmark, likely in time for the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which takes place in Copenhagen. This means he’ll almost certainly be joining Natus Vincere for the knockout stage of the tournament.
VIDEO GAMES

