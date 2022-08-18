Read full article on original website
MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play
Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
When does Sonic Frontiers release?
Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All new cards in MTG Dominaria United Painbow preconstructed deck
Use all colors to dominate the game. Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming fall set, Dominaria United, is releasing with two preconstructed decks, one of which is a five-color list. “Painbow” is a five-color deck led by Jared Carthalion. It centers around playing with multi-colored Creatures and getting benefits from them....
Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis
Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
MTG White decks get another strong 3-mana card, Anointed Peacekeeper
White decks in Standard are overloaded with great three-mana cards and Dominaria United is introducing one more to the fray. To continue White’s embarrassment of riches, a new three-mana rare is coming in Dominaria United that contributes further to White’s control gameplans that are prevalent in Standard and Historic on Magic Arena.
Dead Island 2 finally releases next February
In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16
Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon join TFT Set 7.5 champion roster as 4-cost carriers
Three notable champions return to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 as four-cost carriers, showcasing powerful spells and abilities. Balancing the power of tier-three dragons in Uncharted Realms, the TFT team has added Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon as four-cost carriers. Set Seven four-cost carriers paled compared to the tier-four dragons toward the end of Set Seven. Adding Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon to Set 7.5 should give players flexibility when choosing a mid and late-game carrier. Both Graves and Pantheon are AD carriers, while Jayce is an AP carry.
Norra’s Legends of Runeterra support package synergizes with all Traps and Boons
Let's plant some Boons and Traps. Riot Games has doubled down on Boons and Traps with the inclusion of Norra as the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the Awakening expansion. Traps in Legends of Runeterra have been fringe-meta playable, despite some considering Teemo and Caitlyn meme champions. Bard and...
Vantage tactical bug lets Apex Legends player create a new hiding spot
As with any new character that enters Apex Legends, Vantage still has a few rough edges to smooth out. Sure, her kit is undeniably fun, with her ability to gather information from a distance important in teamfights, her ultimate sniper rifle feeling crisp and satisfying to shoot, and her Echo Relocation tactical enabling her to cross huge distances in a single leap.
TFT Set 7.5 replaces Frozen Heart with Fimbulwinter
Riot Games is replacing Teamfight Tactics item Frozen heart with Fimbulwinter. While the name of the new item is still yet to be confirmed and might change in the next few micro patches, the TFT devs are set to give the old tank item a new purpose in Set 7.5.
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits
Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
New playable character Candace joins Genshin Impact
Candace, The Guardian of Aaru Village, has officially been revealed as a playable character in Genshin Impact. The arrival of Gemshin Impact Version 3.0 has seen players become fairly familiar with characters from the Dendro nation such as Tighnari, Collei, and Dori. Now, Genshin Impact has introduced Candace, The Guardian of Aaru Village to join Genshin Impact’s expansive cast of playable characters.
Respawn appears to accidentally buff ‘heal dash’ Vantage bug in Apex Legends
A patch intended to fix a handful of bugs in Apex Legends appears to have unexpectedly buffed Vantage’s “heal dash” bug. The so-called heal dash allows Vantage to cancel certain animations and receive a burst of speed if she uses a shield cell or battery at just the right moment. Originally discovered by content creator theh1d, Vantage players must start using a shield cell or battery, then hold their directional key or joystick in the direction they want to go in before canceling the heal. Doing so will throw Vantage in that direction, giving her a burst of speed. The dash can also be combined with her Echo Location tactical.
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
