dotesports.com
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
dotesports.com
More new characters teased in Genshin Impact
As more details are slowly released about Genshin Impact 3.0, it seems like HoYoLABS are already teasing some of their future upcoming content and new characters in the 3.1 update. With the recent announcement of Candace to the HoYoverse, Cyno and Nilou were teased to be coming to the game in the same update.
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
dotesports.com
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits
Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
dotesports.com
MTG Compleated Weatherlight soars without crew in Dominaria United
Legendary Artifact vehicles have a new look in Magic: The Gathering following the Phyrexian invasion within Dominaira United, showcasing a Compleated Weatherlight that doesn’t require a crew to fly. Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, Dominaria United highlights the second Phyrexian invasion on the beloved plane. Planeswalkers have...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players
MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features
Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 replaces Frozen Heart with Fimbulwinter
Riot Games is replacing Teamfight Tactics item Frozen heart with Fimbulwinter. While the name of the new item is still yet to be confirmed and might change in the next few micro patches, the TFT devs are set to give the old tank item a new purpose in Set 7.5.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 cheat sheet: All traits, stats, and synergies
Significant changes applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 have reshaped gameplay for the second half of Dragonlands as players enter the Uncharted Realms. A majority of traits from Set Seven carried over into TFT Set 7.5, with most of them having new breakpoints and stats applied to bonus effects. Traits that didn’t make the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms cut were Legend, Revel, and Trainer. The new traits featured in Set 7.5 were Lagoon, Darkflight, Monolith, and Prodigy. Traits that received major reworks were Dragon and Astral.
dotesports.com
Koraidon and Miraidon ex revealed for first Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion
The final stage of the Pokémon Sword and Shield era in the Pokémon TCG is here, with The Pokémon Company revealing the first look at what is to come when Scarlet and Violet’s first expansion launches in 2023. Instead of carrying over the Pokémon V, VMAX,...
dotesports.com
Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend
Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs. Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.
dotesports.com
Riot releases VALORANT Champions 2022 anthem ‘Fire Again’
Riot Games has unveiled VALORANT Champions 2022’s anthem, “Fire Again,” as well as the accompanying music video. Last year, Riot released VALORANT’s first official Champions anthem, “Die for You,” featuring Grabbitz as EMEA’s Acend took home the honorable title of VCT Champions in 2021. Now, one year later, all 16 teams from around the world are ready to duke it out again in VALORANT’s biggest event of the year.
dotesports.com
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
dotesports.com
Z League hosts $75,000 CoD Warzone event open to all skill levels
Written in partnership with Z League. For those looking to test their mettle in Call of Duty: Warzone, look no further than Z League. Z League is a skill-based matchmaking-focused gaming tournament organizer that hosts events in multiple games, including Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and of course CoD: Warzone.
dotesports.com
All VALORANT ultimate voice lines for all agents
Using your ultimate ability correctly in VALORANT is essential to getting the most out of whichever agent you choose to play. Though certain agents have more impactful ultimates than others, when used correctly, most of them can turn the tides in a round. Whether you’re hearing your teammate’s agent cry...
dotesports.com
TFT Zippy, Sohm, and Terra spice up Dragon in Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms
Riot Games went all-in on dragons for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Set 7.5, expanding tiers, reducing cost, and even creating a brand new model for Teamfight Tactics. The Dragon trait is getting a huge rework in TFT Set 7.5, scheduled to release on Sept. 8. Players can put up to five dragons on the battlefield, with Dragon being a vertical trait due to the design team removing the one dragon stipulation. Dragons have new costs, ranging from six to eight gold, and there are now 12 dragons. Three new dragons, Zippy, Sohm, and Terra, will each have their own unique imprint on the TFT Set 7.5 meta.
dotesports.com
MTG Keldon Flamesage adds fuel to Dominaria United archetypes
Incorporating the new Magic: The Gathering Enlist mechanic with Keldon Flamesage from Dominaria United lets players potentially cast big spells for free. Scheduled to release globally on Sept. 9, Dominaria United (DMU) will contain stompy Phyrexian creatures and cards like Keldon Flamesage to potentially deal with them. The Mono-Red three-drop uses the Enlist mechanic to increase its power upon attacking, increasing the mana value of an Instant or Sorcery spell that it fetches and its controller can cast for free.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAT’
Wordle is a game where players need to discover a secret word before their six attempts run out. Although you can play for as long as you want, there is a daily time limit, as at midnight of each day the puzzle resets, and a new answer is chosen. The...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends players are convinced Kraber sniper is ‘useless’ now after Season 14 changes
Apex Legends players have opened up on their disapproval of new Kraber sniper rifles nerfs, claiming that the weapon’s latest changes have dented its power on World’s Edge and a number of other battle royale maps. The Kraber has been in Apex since its conception and was renowned...
dotesports.com
Everything coming in Year 7, season 3 (Y7S3) of R6 Siege
It’s time for another new season in Rainbow Six Siege, and Year Seven, season three is no exception with the release of Operation Brutal Swarm. Brutal Swarm is the perfect description for the primary gadget used by the newest operator, and new features have been added to fight back the “brutal swarm” of cheaters and griefers that can sometimes plague the game.
