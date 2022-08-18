ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

dotesports.com

All new cards in MTG Dominaria United Painbow preconstructed deck

Use all colors to dominate the game. Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming fall set, Dominaria United, is releasing with two preconstructed decks, one of which is a five-color list. “Painbow” is a five-color deck led by Jared Carthalion. It centers around playing with multi-colored Creatures and getting benefits from them....
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

When does Sonic Frontiers release?

Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms

The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform

While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them

Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers

Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EBay to acquire TCGplayer for $295 million

The collectible card game market is consolidating in a big way with eBay entering a new agreement to acquire leading card game marketplace TCGplayer in a deal worth $295 million. On paper, this looks like eBay buying out one of its biggest competitors in a growing card game market, but...
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Destiny 2 Strand subclass details: Grapple hook and more

The next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, is set to introduce a campaign set in a new Neptunian metropolis called Neomuna, and players will be able to use a new Darkness power in Strand to accomplish their missions. The new subclass was officially premiered during the Destiny 2 Showcase held by...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Morty in MultiVersus: Release date, class, price, and more

Aw jeez Rick, it’s only season one in MultiVersus and the game just keeps getting bigger. In just over a month, the free-to-play platform fighter has surpassed over 20 million players, and now the roster is expanding to include a more recent iconic character in animation. Morty from the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

More new characters teased in Genshin Impact

As more details are slowly released about Genshin Impact 3.0, it seems like HoYoLABS are already teasing some of their future upcoming content and new characters in the 3.1 update. With the recent announcement of Candace to the HoYoverse, Cyno and Nilou were teased to be coming to the game in the same update.
THEATER & DANCE
dotesports.com

Hatz to step in for ORDER at ESL Challenger Melbourne

Former ORDER CS:GO player Jordan “⁠Hatz⁠” Bajic will play for them at ESL Challenger Melbourne in September instead of Declan “⁠Vexite⁠” Portelli, who replaced him in ORDER’s active lineup earlier this month. Hatz has been signed as a stand-in due to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT players can copy crosshairs and add custom colors in Patch 5.04

The release of VALORANT Patch 5.04 is all about expanding the features of the game’s crosshair creation system, with players now able to directly copy crosshairs they spectate in-game, apply custom colors, and customize individual crosshair lines. Players can now apply any color they want to their crosshair, using...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Respawn appears to accidentally buff ‘heal dash’ Vantage bug in Apex Legends

A patch intended to fix a handful of bugs in Apex Legends appears to have unexpectedly buffed Vantage’s “heal dash” bug. The so-called heal dash allows Vantage to cancel certain animations and receive a burst of speed if she uses a shield cell or battery at just the right moment. Originally discovered by content creator theh1d, Vantage players must start using a shield cell or battery, then hold their directional key or joystick in the direction they want to go in before canceling the heal. Doing so will throw Vantage in that direction, giving her a burst of speed. The dash can also be combined with her Echo Location tactical.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

WoW: Shadowlands becomes temporarily free for returning players

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is currently free for WoW players who are interested in returning to the game. Starting today and lasting until Sept. 5, Blizzard Entertainment is launching a promotion in which returning WoW players who never jumped back into the game during the Shadowlands expansion will be able to do so free of charge.
VIDEO GAMES

