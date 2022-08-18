In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.

