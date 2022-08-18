Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play
Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
dotesports.com
All new cards in MTG Dominaria United Painbow preconstructed deck
Use all colors to dominate the game. Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming fall set, Dominaria United, is releasing with two preconstructed decks, one of which is a five-color list. “Painbow” is a five-color deck led by Jared Carthalion. It centers around playing with multi-colored Creatures and getting benefits from them....
dotesports.com
When does Sonic Frontiers release?
Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
dotesports.com
All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis
Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 replaces Frozen Heart with Fimbulwinter
Riot Games is replacing Teamfight Tactics item Frozen heart with Fimbulwinter. While the name of the new item is still yet to be confirmed and might change in the next few micro patches, the TFT devs are set to give the old tank item a new purpose in Set 7.5.
dotesports.com
All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform
While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
dotesports.com
More new characters teased in Genshin Impact
As more details are slowly released about Genshin Impact 3.0, it seems like HoYoLABS are already teasing some of their future upcoming content and new characters in the 3.1 update. With the recent announcement of Candace to the HoYoverse, Cyno and Nilou were teased to be coming to the game in the same update.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
dotesports.com
Vantage tactical bug lets Apex Legends player create a new hiding spot
As with any new character that enters Apex Legends, Vantage still has a few rough edges to smooth out. Sure, her kit is undeniably fun, with her ability to gather information from a distance important in teamfights, her ultimate sniper rifle feeling crisp and satisfying to shoot, and her Echo Relocation tactical enabling her to cross huge distances in a single leap.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features
Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
dotesports.com
Best Thicc Fortnite skins of all time
Fortnite players can choose from a range of cosmetics, and new skins are added with every update. As one of the most popular battle royale games, it is impossible to ignore the impact of its pop culture collaborations. New outfits, events, and quests are regularly added to the game to make Fortnite a fresh experience for players. These popular culture collaborations bring various skins from different genres, including anime, comic book superheroes, athletes, celebrities, musicians, professional players, and content creators.
dotesports.com
MTG White decks get another strong 3-mana card, Anointed Peacekeeper
White decks in Standard are overloaded with great three-mana cards and Dominaria United is introducing one more to the fray. To continue White’s embarrassment of riches, a new three-mana rare is coming in Dominaria United that contributes further to White’s control gameplans that are prevalent in Standard and Historic on Magic Arena.
dotesports.com
Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers
Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
dotesports.com
Dead Island 2 finally releases next February
In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.
dotesports.com
Bungie and Epic make crossover between Destiny, Fortnite, and Fall Guys official
During Destiny 2’s Lightfall reveal event, Bungie also made the announcement that the game is coming to the Epic Games Store. And to celebrate the Bungie title joining forces with some of the most popular multiplayer games on the market, crossovers are coming to Destiny 2, Fortnite, and Fall Guys.
dotesports.com
Destiny 2 Strand subclass details: Grapple hook and more
The next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, is set to introduce a campaign set in a new Neptunian metropolis called Neomuna, and players will be able to use a new Darkness power in Strand to accomplish their missions. The new subclass was officially premiered during the Destiny 2 Showcase held by...
dotesports.com
Here’s how returning WoW players can claim a free copy of Shadowlands
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is free for players who are returning to WoW, for a limited time. Blizzard has launched a promo that runs from today until Sept. 5 that makes the game’s latest expansion free to purchase, for players who don’t already own it. The only requirement...
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
Comments / 0