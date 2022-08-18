ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play

Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
dotesports.com

How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms

The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
dotesports.com

Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis

Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
dotesports.com

When does Sonic Frontiers release?

Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion

Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
dotesports.com

Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers

Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon evolves, providing more options

Two new types of Treasure Dragon Armories have been added to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, showcasing Chaos and Order. Set Seven reintroduced the Armory mechanic into TFT with the Treasure Dragon, showing up at Stage 4-7 in every game. The original Treasure Dragon is sticking around in Set 7.5 but has a couple of upgrades intended to provide various options for players heading into the late-game stages. With the release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms on Sept. 8, players will encounter one of three possible Treasure Dragon Armories: The original Treasure Dragon, Chaos Treasure Dragon, and Order Treasure Dragon.
dotesports.com

All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform

While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
dotesports.com

All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion

The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
dotesports.com

Vantage tactical bug lets Apex Legends player create a new hiding spot

As with any new character that enters Apex Legends, Vantage still has a few rough edges to smooth out. Sure, her kit is undeniably fun, with her ability to gather information from a distance important in teamfights, her ultimate sniper rifle feeling crisp and satisfying to shoot, and her Echo Relocation tactical enabling her to cross huge distances in a single leap.
dotesports.com

How to get better at warding in League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features

Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
dotesports.com

Destiny 2 available on Epic Games Store, 30th Anniversary Edition now free

Bungie has recently revealed that players that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition is officially available on the Epic Games Store for free. Originally, Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary edition came out on Dec. 7, 2021, where it was available for around $21 retail. Once bought, players would be granted access to a wide selection of new 30th Anniversary Edition weapons that they could use in-game to bolster their in-game experience. Now, that experience, as well as any other Destiny 2 expansion packs, will be available for free for a specific period of time.
dotesports.com

All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16

Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
dotesports.com

Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone

A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com

All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits

Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
