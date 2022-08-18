Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play
Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
dotesports.com
Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis
Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
dotesports.com
When does Sonic Frontiers release?
Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
dotesports.com
Norra’s Legends of Runeterra support package synergizes with all Traps and Boons
Let's plant some Boons and Traps. Riot Games has doubled down on Boons and Traps with the inclusion of Norra as the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the Awakening expansion. Traps in Legends of Runeterra have been fringe-meta playable, despite some considering Teemo and Caitlyn meme champions. Bard and...
dotesports.com
Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers
Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon evolves, providing more options
Two new types of Treasure Dragon Armories have been added to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, showcasing Chaos and Order. Set Seven reintroduced the Armory mechanic into TFT with the Treasure Dragon, showing up at Stage 4-7 in every game. The original Treasure Dragon is sticking around in Set 7.5 but has a couple of upgrades intended to provide various options for players heading into the late-game stages. With the release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms on Sept. 8, players will encounter one of three possible Treasure Dragon Armories: The original Treasure Dragon, Chaos Treasure Dragon, and Order Treasure Dragon.
dotesports.com
All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform
While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
dotesports.com
All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
dotesports.com
Vantage tactical bug lets Apex Legends player create a new hiding spot
As with any new character that enters Apex Legends, Vantage still has a few rough edges to smooth out. Sure, her kit is undeniably fun, with her ability to gather information from a distance important in teamfights, her ultimate sniper rifle feeling crisp and satisfying to shoot, and her Echo Relocation tactical enabling her to cross huge distances in a single leap.
dotesports.com
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features
Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
dotesports.com
Destiny 2 available on Epic Games Store, 30th Anniversary Edition now free
Bungie has recently revealed that players that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition is officially available on the Epic Games Store for free. Originally, Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary edition came out on Dec. 7, 2021, where it was available for around $21 retail. Once bought, players would be granted access to a wide selection of new 30th Anniversary Edition weapons that they could use in-game to bolster their in-game experience. Now, that experience, as well as any other Destiny 2 expansion packs, will be available for free for a specific period of time.
dotesports.com
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16
Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
dotesports.com
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com
Is Cyclizar related to Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look like another attempt from Game Freak to shake up a traditional formula held by the franchise, with the main Legendary Pokémon featured on the game’s box art being heavily featured in the gameplay from very early on. And, with such importance placed...
dotesports.com
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits
Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
Comments / 0