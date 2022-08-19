Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Tempering the flames in southern oregon
JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — In the span of one night this week, 232 lightning strikes sparked dozens of wildfires in Jackson and Josephine counties. Getting a handle on them required preparation, perspiration and all hands on deck. To face off against a wave of fire starts sparked...
theashlandchronicle.com
Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon
Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
roguevalleymagazine.com
There Are Few Places Like Del Rio Vineyards in Gold Hill, Oregon
Is it a hotel, a vineyard, or a tasting room? Well, it is all three. The tasting room which is historic, and slightly renovated Rock Point Stage Hotel marks the entrance to The Del Rio Vineyard Estates. Built-in 1864 by L.J. Wight at the edge of his property, it still...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Paradise Is Within at Blue Giraffe Day Spa in Ashland!
“We both had jobs where we did not feel listened to at all,” says Nila Gaulden, daughter in the Mother/Daughter team now running the Blue Giraffe Day Spa. The new owners are dedicated to revolutionizing the workplace for employees and improving services for guests; a worthy undertaking in an unprecedented time.
klcc.org
Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination
Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
mybasin.com
Medford District Bureau of Land Management Closing Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail for Public and Firefighter Safety
Medford, Oregon 22 August 2022– As a result of the Rum Creek Fire, the BLM is closing and not permitting use of the Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail from Grave Creek to Russian Creek until further notice. This order is for the safety of the public and firefighter personnel and covers all BLM-managed public lands 1/2 mile north and south of the Rogue River.
KDRV
Rum Creek fire moving towards the lower Rogue River
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Fire officials say they are seeing significant movement from the Rum Creek fire to the north toward the Rogue River. Eric Riener with Northwest 13 incident management team says, "We could potentially see impacts to the shores of the river today, and definitely Wednesday." The Rum Creek fire has grown to 520 acres.
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLDING, FORWARD PROGRESS IN SOUTHERN OREGON
Containment lines are holding across all fires in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District as forward progress continues across incidents in Josephine and Jackson counties. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of the 54 fires ignited by Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm, the vast majority are extinguished. Weber said...
kpic
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 22
On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty. After the operation was concluded, a total of 6,916 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. A percentage of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in various stages of being processed. Also located and seized were two semi-automatic rifles, neither of which had serial numbers. Both firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines and found near multiple, loaded magazines. The illegal operation involved approximately forty greenhouses and the use of an estimated one million gallons of water, which was pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season. Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management also responded to the property after it was secure, to assist with the investigation. The case is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
KDRV
Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition
Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
KDRV
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire
CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 23
On Monday, August 15, 2022 at approximately 12:58 PM, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Richard Gardea (52) of Stockton, California, left the roadway, impacted the guardrail and rolled several times. Gardea was ejected from the vehicle. Just prior to the collision, multiple reports had been received that it was driving recklessly. Gardea was transported to Rogue Regional Hospital with serious injuries. On August 22, 2022, Gardea died as a result of his injuries. Hwy 199 was closed for approximately 1.5 hours. OSP was assisted by AMR, Illinois Valley Fire and ODOT.
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
theashlandchronicle.com
Why Don’t the Cops Sell Weed?
Press release from Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel. On Thursday August 11th, 2022 at the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting (LPSCC), a request was made that we explain and advertise why illegal marijuana that has been seized by law enforcement cannot be sold legally to support/fund law enforcement. Many of our citizens have been asking this reasonable question in our newspaper’s letters section and elsewhere for some time.
Victims of McKinney Fire identified
SISKIYOU CO., Calif. (KRON) – Four people who died in the McKinney Fire, California’s largest wildfire this year, have been positively identified, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. KRON ON is streaming live news now Rapid DNA technology and dental analysis revealed the identity of the four fatalities related to the McKinney Fire. Next-of-kin […]
KTVL
Medford woman suing Dairy Queen over onion rings oil burn
MEDFORD — A Medford woman filed a lawsuit on Aug 9 against T. A. U. Investments, owners of the Dairy Queen on West Main Street in Medford, claiming she was burned when hot oil poured out of an onion ring container. According to court documents, Mari Thompson is seeking...
KTVL
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire
GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
KTVL
Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land
JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
