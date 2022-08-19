Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
The Gumbo Curse, or how the Yankees cratered
DOOM I SAY, DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM! Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have gone 9-20 in the second half of the season so far. That’s good enough for a .310 winning percentage. Oh good, it’s the 2018 Orioles (47-115) reborn. Watching the Yankees in the last month has been an exercise in masochism. This has been compounded by some of the odd choices that the front office made before the trade deadline. What has caused this drastic drop in performance?
Pinstripe Alley
Is Boone Alive?
Prior to the July 19th All Star game the Yankees had lost 28 games. Since the July 19th All Star game and in a matter of 32 days, they have lost 20 games. Is Boone alive and breathing and does he realize he’s on the verge of flushing the entire 2022 season down the toilet? What the heck is Boone thinking and what’s he doing to salvage this season?
Pinstripe Alley
A Mission to Baseball History
First of all, I want to assure you, I’m a huge Yankees fan and I love the history made by many Yankee players. But out of respect for the game of baseball and legendary players making history, I suggest you might want to shift your attention to Albert Pujols.
Pinstripe Alley
Enter "The CaptaIn, The Sandman and The Warrior"!!
Since Paul O’Neill day is this Sunday August 21st, and in an effort to encourage the Yankee players and be supportive of them, could Boone and Cashman get together and assemble a Yankee team of previous World Series champions, like Paul O’Neill, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and others to provide motivational talks to the current Yankee players over the next couple of weeks?
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox Share Awesome Throwback Photos Before Little League Classic
The Red Sox on Sunday will take part in one of the coolest events Major League Baseball has to offer. Boston and the Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game series in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic. First held in 2017, the fun-filled event is held annually in Williamsport, Penn., the long-running site of the Little League World Series.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Joba Chamberlain says to relax
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge finally got a challenge
Sometimes, competition gets the best of you. Max Scherzer must be borderline-uncomfortably competitive, at least on days he pitches. He’s built a legend that stands up to just about anyone’s in the history of the game — pitching with a black eye, screaming at managers, relief pitching in the World Series while nearly unable to turn his head. He’s going into the Hall of Fame, he rarely lets his competitive nature get the best of him.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/21/22
The Yankees have lost three in a row, and if it weren’t Josh Donaldson’s miracle earlier this week, it would be many more. They’ll be desperate to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays today, as another loss would allow their rivals to pull within just six games in the division. That would have been unthinkable when the lead stood at as high as 15.5 games as recently as the morning of July 9th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
Falling backwards into a victory: Yankee relievers who vultured wins on bad days
The thing about pitching wins and losses is this: Someone with a lot of wins is more likely to be a good pitcher. Someone with a lot of losses is likely to be a bad pitcher. However, the closer you get to .500, the more wonky things can get, because there are aspects of pitching wins/losses that aren’t really in a pitcher’s control.
Pinstripe Alley
Will Greg Weissert get his shot at the big leagues in September?
Baseball is weird. The Yankees are weird. Roster wrangling is weird. There are things that as a public we will never understand due to our lack of information. One of those vagaries involves the various promotions, demotions, or static states of minor league players. From Ron Marinaccio to Clarke Schmidt to Oswald Peraza, it’s impossible to know exactly what the Yankees are thinking. Today, and recently, I’ve considered another Triple-A player who has performed with flying colors and seems to be deserving of a major league opportunity. That player is the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders closer, Greg Weissert.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Domingo Germán vs. Max Scherzer
Well, that was much-needed. Thanks to an August that has made “Beyond the Wall” look like a tropical resort (yes, now that A House of Dragon has premiered, Game of Thrones references are back on), the New York Yankees were in danger of seeing their AL East lead, which had peaked at 15.5 games in early July, be trimmed all the way to six. Fortunately, thanks to an ace-like performance from Nestor Cortes and a two-run home run from Andrew Benintendi, they were able to salvage the four-game series against the Blue Jays and avoid the sweep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Andrew Benintendi is finally finding his footing in pinstripes
The Yankees finally won, managing to avoid a four-game home sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays. The games don’t get any easier with the Bombers set for a double-date with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. One win does not the end of a slump make, and the team has to find some consistency if they want to break out of this extended stretch of poor form. One player who will be critical to continuing to build positive momentum is Andrew Benintendi.
Pinstripe Alley
The New Breaking Ball on the Block: The early history of the slider
In 2022, the slider reigns supreme. It is the breaking ball of choice for the league’s starting pitchers, as pitchers who qualify for the ERA title have thrown it a whopping 21 percent of the time; only the four-seam fastball has been thrown more. If you follow Rob Friedman, better known as the Pitching Ninja, on Twitter, you’ll see numerous hitters look absolutely silly flailing at sliders they have absolutely no shot at hitting. And here on Pinstripe Alley alone, the staff has written about Jonathan Loáisiga’s new slider, Wandy Peralta’s increased use of his, and Scott Effross’s ability to induce soft contact with his — and that’s just in August!
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees fans are still confident the team will win the division
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. It’s been a rough go for the Yankees, and us fans, as...
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees bullpen’ depth is now of utmost importance
In the last two days, the Yankees have placed both Scott Effross and Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list. Both right-handers have been solid in their time out of the bullpen with New York this year (Effross much moreso than Abreu in August, of course), and stand as fairly significant losses for this scuffling squad. Despite the recent ups and downs, the Yankees’ pen has been above-average on the season. They are tied with the Astros for the best bullpen ERA in baseball, and have the fifth-best FIP as well.
Pinstripe Alley
The issue of Donaldson’s long-term status with the Yankees
The New York Yankees didn't make a move for one of the big-name shortstops in the offseason, but the front office added an impactful bat via trade. At least that was the hope heading into the season with the Josh Donaldson trade. The Yankees justifiably felt like third base needed...
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Extra-innings bonanza
Unfortunately, these Rivalry Roundup posts are becoming more and more relevant by the day. Saturday saw the Yankees take another loss to the Blue Jays. The 5-2 defeat saw Toronto take another game off the Yankees’ lead in the AL East, which is now down to just seven games. While that’s still a decent-sized lead, it’s also more than half the size that it once was.
Comments / 0