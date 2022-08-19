Read full article on original website
Officials: Trooper disciplined for sharing info with friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run...
Children rescued from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was stuck submerged underwater at a Utah reservoir for more than 10 minutes remains hospitalized and in critical condition on Monday. The boy and his two siblings were in their family's truck when it slid down a boat ramp while...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. August 21, 2022. Editorial: DeWine, Husted need to come clean on their roles in HB 6 passage. Ohioans deserve straight talk from Gov. Mike DeWine and his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, about the House Bill 6/FirstEnergy scandal, the biggest corruption case ever to engulf Ohio. But they’re not getting it.
NAACP leader in Florida quits over 'racist marginalization'
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she experienced “racist marginalization" from others in the civil rights group. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, an elected vice president of the Orange County branch of the National...
Oilfield wastewater line spills in northwestern North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the state that they say could take more than a year to clean up. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday...
Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
Texas Team Stax
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the money needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
