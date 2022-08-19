Read full article on original website
Wade A. Spence Sr., 102
Wade A. Spence Sr., 102, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation. He was born on Jan. 29, 1920, in Sigel, Pa., the son of Benjamin H. and Nettie Hidinger Spence. He was married to Alice DeForce Spence for over 70 years. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2021.
The family that skips together rocks
When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
Hydetown was the place to fill your tank
I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past. I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
Area resident receives ballot solicitation, causing concern
An Erie County resident alerted The Herald that they recently received a letter from The Voter Project, a third party political advocacy group, soliciting them to request a mail-in ballot. The solicitation notice included personal information about the voter. The letter also included web addresses and phone numbers from official state departments.
