Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas
An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
KTVU FOX 2
Concord named 'Happiest City in the U.S.' in recent study
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord was named the happiest city in the United States in a recent Instagram-based study. Using Microsoft’s face recognition program, analysts from HouseFresh looked at Instagram selfies from 100 of the biggest U.S. cities to see which were the happiest places to live. With a happiness...
Daily Californian
Unwritten rules of Telegraph Avenue
There’s a saying that college students walk at an abnormally faster pace than the average person. Considering the abundance of tasks we have waiting for us in every which way — classes, meetings, work shifts and more — I don’t doubt this saying for one second. Our fast-paced lives come with a fast-paced stride, and when we’re walking down Telegraph Avenue with five minutes of Berkeley Time left to get to our destination, there’s no room for error. Every step, traffic light and object have the potential to make or break your punctuality — which is why this list of rules for Telegraph Avenue is a sacred guide for every UC Berkeley student.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
20 Of The Most Unique Buildings In And Around San Francisco
Take a drive around the Bay Area and you’ll surely pass by some breathtaking buildings, whether they’re mainstays of the San Francisco skyline or hidden gems that you can’t quite find your way back to. We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic and interesting buildings in San Francisco and beyond, including both well-known skyscrapers and discreet homes that are off the beaten path. Read on to discover our incomplete list of iconic buildings in the Bay, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a map to help point you in the right direction. This 40-story, 400-foot tower in the Transbay neighborhood has a striking fluidity to its surface due to a repeating spiral pattern on its entire façade. Either this is Inception, or you’re looking at the MIRA tower. Architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang Architects designed MIRA in 2014, and construction was completed in 2020. The modular design repeats every 11 floors, and aerospace engineering techniques were used to construct the smooth, flowing design, according to Architectural Digest.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello Estate rebuild after fire
Signorello Estate became an icon of the deadly destructive power of California’s wildfires in recent years. But the winemaker behind its rebirth wants it to become an icon for the wine business’ preparation for fire, drought and climate change. Priyanka Dhar French herself is a trendsetter: a young...
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic
I’ve written a couple of columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco’s return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up recently, costing us millions in lost revenue and and dampening our cinematic reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That’s exactly what...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
nfcw.com
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
piedmontexedra.com
Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii
MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Vigil Held For Dentist and Mother Killed In Oakland
There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]. A...
arizonasuntimes.com
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home
A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
berkeleyside.org
New Caribbean restaurant from Alice Walker’s personal chef opens in Emeryville
After several months of delays, Verna McGowan’s new restaurant, Calypso Rose Kitchen, will open with regular hours on Saturday Aug. 20 inside Emeryville Public Market (5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville). The spot, which will serve a limited menu of Caribbean dishes like Guyanese oxtail pepper pot with yellow rice and plantains, has opened for a few test runs since the beginning of the month, a spokesperson for the market confirmed, but Saturday marks its official adoption of regular service. Calypso Rose will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and they hope to expand to lunchtime hours starting on Sept. 1. — Eve Batey.
