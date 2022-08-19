Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday NJ weather: From fog to sun, warming up, limited rain chances
Monday was a stormy, soggy day across New Jersey — just what the "drought doctor" ordered. But not everyone got soaked. Rainfall totals ranged from a measly Trace (West Cape May) to an impressive 5.77" (Surf City). There are no residual flooding issues around the state here on Tuesday morning.
The Enchanted Forest Awaits You and Your Family in Bass River, New Jersey
It sits on the border between Ocean and Burlington County, it's a beautiful location that awaits you and your family. It's gorgeous Bass River State Forest. If you have never visited then you should put this on your list of places to go. Recently I had a chance to go...
NJ weather: Rain, glorious rain! Then drying out and heating up again
I was so excited to head out for work today to find delicious raindrops falling from the sky. It has been an incredibly dry summer so far. Parts of the state (about 8% of NJ) now officially fall in the "severe drought" category, running about 7 inches behind normal rainfall over the last 60 to 90 days.
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding
As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey
There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Deceased Pet At Home In New Jersey, New York Or PA?
This is certainly not a fun subject but something we all want to know. Is it legal to bury your deceased pet in your yard in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or New York? We have the answers and they might surprise you. Losing a pet is brutal. You just don’t want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Let’s Celebrate! Happy 45th Anniversary to Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey, NJ
The Popcorn Rescue Zoo is an amazing place home to wildlife, farm animals, birds, and other animals who suffered cruelty, injury, illness, handicap, old age, and animals and birds that could not be safely returned to the wild. I've been to the Popcorn Park Zoo many times. I love visiting...
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over
No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Experience is a Must Do for All New Jersey Stranger Things Fans
I took a trip into The Upside Down and was not disappointed. Recently, I told you about a Stranger Things Experience coming to Brooklyn. My friend and I decided to check it out this past weekend; needless to say, things got strange to say the least!. The Stranger Things Experience...
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
From Atlantic City, NJ To California: Viewing Habits Are Changing
The days of broadcast and cable television could be numbered. Viewer habits are changing very fast. For the first time ever, there are more streaming viewers versus broadcast and cable television viewers. This data comes directly from Nielsen, who is the gold standard when it comes to ratings and reviewing...
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
It’s safe and healthy to have a baby in NJ, says one report
With the average birth costing over $3,000 for mothers with insurance, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Have a Baby.”. To determine the ideal places for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C....
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0