The One Thing Everyone Going to The Minnesota State Fair Needs To Have
From Aug. 25 - Sept. 4, the fair will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Labor Day, the final day of the fair, the gates will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. When you factor in admission, parking, food, drinks, rides, vendors, and everything else the average person spends a little over $100 each day they attend the fair.
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
Wait, What? Rochester Was Home to the Minnesota State Fair?
This year's Minnesota State Fair opens its 2022 run Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a somewhat reduced year last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off Thursday, August 25th through Labor Day September 5th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
Last Year’s Minnesota State Fair ‘Best of Fair’ Vendor Awards
With so much awesomeness at the Minnesota State Fair, how can anyone decide who's got the best stuff going on? Well, the State Fair does every year, announcing a 'Best of Fair' list each year. This year thirteen vendors were selected for the 'Best of' list. I can only imagine...
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
The Results! These Are Minnesota’s Most Popular Wedding Themes
Wedding's have been mostly just wedding themed for a very long time. Different cultures have different wedding traditions, but on the whole, it hasn't been that long, history-wise, we've been kicking it up a notch with themed weddings here in Minnesota. Why Do People Have Themed Weddings?. "Dear James," I...
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Minnesota Resident Dies in Oregon Hiking Fall
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
Who Are the Top Grossing Actors from Minnesota and Wisconsin?
A good number of famous people can call Minnesota and Wisconsin their home states, but these four names top the list of box office money makers from each state. The two male actors can attribute most of their fortunes thanks to being part of the Marvel universe, the actresses on the other hand have been working for years and have some memorable roles, but nothing as big as either of the guys, which is often the case in Hollywood, unfortunately.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Live In
It is hard to argue with this! Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have been named some of the best states in the country to live in. There are always tons of studies done on things like this and Minnesota and Wisconsin often make the cut. A recent study found that Minnesotans aren't quitting their jobs as fast as those in other states as we come out of the pandemic.
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In MN, In My Mind
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Cannon Falls, Waterville Seasons End While Webster Wins
The Cannon Falls Bears were defeated by the Buckman Billygoats 7-1 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Waterville Indians and Loretto Larks opened action Friday night after a nearly two hour rain delay in Faribault with a 10-7 slugfest. The...
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota
It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
Experience a Beautiful Japanese Festival at Como Park this Weekend
This weekend at the Como Park Conservatory up in St. Paul, Minnesota there is going to be a really cool Japanese festival that you can experience yourself. The festival is called the Obon holiday which is a big holiday celebrated over four days in Japan. While the festival has already...
