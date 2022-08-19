Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.

Read full article on original website
30 Montgomery County Businesses Land on Inc. Mag’s 5,000 Fastest Growers List
A total of 30 Montgomery County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing businesses in the country. Ryan Mulligan compiled the list in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks companies based on their three-year percent revenue growth. Companies must be privately held, independently owned, and...
Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
2022 Pa. Ag Power 100 List Recognizes Two Outdoor-Based Commercial Entities in Montco
Two Montgomery County industry participants made the 2022 Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list.Image via iStock. Montgomery County has two representatives on the inaugural Pa. Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania.
Tourism Board’s 2022 Rev-Run Breaks the Half-Million Dollar Tape in Total Valley Forge Park Support
Image via the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) presented $35,000 to Valley Forge National Historical Park from funds raised through this year’s 16th annual Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run (Rev Run) held in person and virtually in April.
Catholic university plans expansion in Bucks County, Pa.
Holy Family University in Philadelphia is expanding with another site in Newtown. The location will be known as the Newtown West campus and is less than two miles away from the university's existing Newtown East campus, the university says in a news release. The university acquired the location because its...
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
Chester County’s Trail Network Gains Five More Miles of Fitness, Beauty, Recreation
Chester County pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be able to spread out a little more. Current plans call for adding five more miles to the county’s 22-mile-long network of paved pedestrian trails. Bill Rettew traversed the particulars for the Daily Local News. The additional mileage is coming to the...
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
morethanthecurve.com
Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting
The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
wlvr.org
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Chester County Home to One of the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places
Chester County’s efforts to preserve its past have resulted in a wealth of history that visitors and residents can steep themselves in. However, one particular community has been nationally recognized for its stewardship in maintaining and protecting sites of deep significance. John Harrington assembled a list of the 50...
Here’s Where the Bucks County Department of Health Will Be Spraying for Mosquitos This Week
The Bucks County government listed the areas that will be sprayed for mosquitos on Tuesday. The Bucks County government has released information on spraying for mosquitos in several townships throughout the area. The Bucks County Department of Health will be spraying for mosquitos in the townships of Newtown, Northampton, and...
Montco Leads the Way in Pa. Counties Tapping Funds for Green-Friendly Residential Projects
Changes to the state C-PACE program will aid efforts to make multifamily residential properties more efficient in Montgomery County.Image via iStock. The Montgomery County Commissioners’ expansion of access to funding from the state’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program will help fund environmentally friendly residential projects. Dan Sokil aired the news in The Reporter Online.
Retro Rink Rolls Out Dire Warning for Campy Pottstown Film Festival: Skate or Die
1987's "The Gate" is one of the scary features highlighted at the Skate or Die Festival in Pottstown this Oct.Image via Horror Land Trailers at YouTube. The historic Rolling Rocks Roller Rink in Pottstown is hosting a rather unusual event in October. Called the Skate or Die Film Festival, the two-day ghoulish gathering is a mashup of retro horror movie screenings, live music, podcasting, food, beverages, and roller skating. Horrornews.com shambled forth to provide details.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore
Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square.Image via Addison Bay at Philadelphia Magazine. Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
morethanthecurve.com
Cafe approved in Lafayette Hill
During the August 11th meeting of Whitemarsh Township’s Board of Supervisors, the board voted to grant a conditional use application that will permit a cafe to open within the Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. Café du Coeur, owned by Carey Kelman of Lafayette...
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
