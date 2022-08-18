Read full article on original website
tspr.org
Not guilty plea from man accused in Macomb stabbing death
Brandon Whiteman, 21, was back in court on Friday, August 19. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Dalton Rose, also 21. In his appearance before Judge Nigel Graham, Whiteman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and asked for a jury trial. Whiteman is pleading not guilty.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
1027superhits.com
Man out of jail after gun arrest
PEORIA, Ill. – A traffic stop led to a Peoria man being arrested on several felony weapons charges — only one of which is actually being filed. Peoria Police say officers conducted the stop just after midnight Friday morning near Lincoln and Louisa Streets, and initially discovered an open bottle of alcohol in the back of the car while talking to Tyrin Farmer, 29.
1027superhits.com
Man arrested after ‘ghost gun’ found
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is behind bars after a so-called “ghost gun” was allegedly found in his possession. Peoria Police say investigators Thursday night saw Brian Keller, 19, leave a North Braves Court residence in a car and pulled it over. Keller — who was...
1027superhits.com
Man pleads not guilty in connection with shooting of child
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man says he’s not guilty after a three-year-old was shot in the leg last month. Peoria County Court records indicate Randyn Duncan, 33, was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of Obstructing Justice, and a misdemeanor charge of Child Endangerment. Duncan and the...
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
hoiabc.com
Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
1470 WMBD
Man gets federal prison for possession of crack cocaine
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been ordered to spend more than seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Assante Bangmon, 31, was given 87 months in prison...
1027superhits.com
Police arrest man on gun charges after chase
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is back in jail after police say they found a gun on him after chasing him. Police say they were trying to get in contact with Chemare Irby, 29 — who was wanted on at least two outstanding warrants — around 10:30 Thursday night on South Western.
1027superhits.com
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
videtteonline.com
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
hoiabc.com
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
25newsnow.com
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
