Peoria, IL

Police: Man shot, killed in alley

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Man found dead in U-Haul van identified

PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Police arrest man on gun charges after chase

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is back in jail after police say they found a gun on him after chasing him. Police say they were trying to get in contact with Chemare Irby, 29 — who was wanted on at least two outstanding warrants — around 10:30 Thursday night on South Western.
Police investigating potential shoot-out

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
Man arrested after ‘ghost gun’ found

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is behind bars after a so-called “ghost gun” was allegedly found in his possession. Peoria Police say investigators Thursday night saw Brian Keller, 19, leave a North Braves Court residence in a car and pulled it over. Keller — who was...
Man out of jail after gun arrest

PEORIA, Ill. – A traffic stop led to a Peoria man being arrested on several felony weapons charges — only one of which is actually being filed. Peoria Police say officers conducted the stop just after midnight Friday morning near Lincoln and Louisa Streets, and initially discovered an open bottle of alcohol in the back of the car while talking to Tyrin Farmer, 29.
Man pleads not guilty in connection with shooting of child

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man says he’s not guilty after a three-year-old was shot in the leg last month. Peoria County Court records indicate Randyn Duncan, 33, was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of Obstructing Justice, and a misdemeanor charge of Child Endangerment. Duncan and the...
