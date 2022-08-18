Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
nationalinterest.org
Somaliland Can Help the U.S. Win the New Cold War
By recognizing Somaliland, America can reduce its reliance on Djibouti and strengthen its position in the critical East Africa region. China is making too many friends. Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have shown that they are willing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in developing countries, causing many nations to deepen their relations with China—a worrying development for those who support democracy and human rights.
nationalinterest.org
Can the U.S. Navy Keep Up With China's Expanding Fleet?
By 2030, the People’s Liberation Army Navy could have ten ballistic missile submarines and five aircraft carriers. According to a new report by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), the People’s Liberation Army Navy could soon field a larger number of vessels than was expected. The...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
nationalinterest.org
Not for Sale: Kim’s Sister Rejects South Korea's Nuclear Offer
The North Korean leader’s powerful sister declared that Yoon Suk-yeol’s idea was “really simple and still childish,” claiming that Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program was an integral part of its national strength and confirming that it would not “barter its destiny for corn cake.”. Kim...
Russia-Ukraine war: civilians ‘fleeing Kyiv amid fears of attack’; explosions reported across Dnipro – live
Advisor to Zelenskiy says civilians fear Kyiv will be attacked on independence day; mayor of Dnipro confirms rocket attacks
nationalinterest.org
Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure
Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
RELATED PEOPLE
China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates
Aug 23 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc (9618.HK), beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as lockdowns in China to control the spread of the coronavirus boosted online shopping and the company's "618" shopping event.
Energy bills set to surge past £6,500 in April in highest forecast yet
The energy price cap could rocket to more than £6,500 in April, in the most severe forecast yet for household bills.Revising their previous estimate of £6,089 upwards, consulacy Auxilione suggested that, following a spike in gas prices on Monday, regulator Ofgem’s price cap could rise to £6,552 in April.The firm also forecast that the cap could be raised to £5,066 in January, despite analysis suggesting that lower previous estimates would be enough to trap two-thirds of all UK households – some 45 million people – in fuel poverty.Significantly lower price cap estimates based on last week’s gas figures had...
Business: Unions gain strength, even in the South; cruise line rolls back vaccine rule & viewers break HBO
With workers across the country moving to unionize at a rate not seen in decades, employees at a GE plant in Alabama are the latest to file for union representation.
Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday as tight supply moved back into focus as a result of Saudi Arabia floating the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
Prisoner Swap: Russia Engaging in ‘Quiet Diplomacy’ on Brittney Griner
Griner was initially detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17 after the Russian Federal Customs Service claimed to have found vape cartridges containing the marijuana concentrate hashish oil in her luggage. Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that it was engaged in “quiet diplomacy” with the United States regarding...
nationalinterest.org
How Metaverse Will Revolutionize the Battlefield
Militaries can now train their personnel against their enemies in Metaverse in virtual battles in something similar to a multiplayer video game. Metaverse is not just technology for the giants of Silicon Valley. Artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality can also be used in military training, which is well known to the U.S. Army. Pilots in the country are turning to augmented reality glasses like the Microsoft HoloLens for training in combat, aerial refueling, formations, and maneuvers.
Can easyJet wrongly turn passengers away from flights and reject claims with impunity?
“Nothing makes up for the upset at being turned away at the boarding gate after looking forward to going away.”Tracey Robbens is one of thousands of British travellers wrongly denied boarding by airlines who chose to ignore the post-Brexit European Union rules on passport validity. In January she and her husband Tommy travelled from their home in Penzance to London Gatwick airport for a flight to Ljubljana. They planned to stay a couple of nights in the Slovenian capital and then move on to Lake Bled for five days of walking and exploring.Both had valid passports that entitled them to...
nationalinterest.org
Ukrainian General Says 9,000 Military ‘Heroes’ Killed in War with Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that about one million people were defending Ukraine as part of the country’s armed forces or other services. The chief of Ukraine’s armed forces has confirmed that roughly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the ongoing war against Russia, according to a new Reuters report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalinterest.org
It Could Happen: A Military Coup Against Yoon Suk-yeol Is Possible
There is a chance that history will record him as the first civilian president subject to a military insurrection since the introduction of the 1987 democratic Constitution. My recent article entitled “Can Biden save South Korea’s Unpopular President from Himself?” has stirred up debate about whether a military rebellion is possible in South Korea. Some contend that since the civilian control of the military took root in the 1987 democratic constitution, a coup has become a distant memory in the country.
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Bans Independence Day Celebrations Over Fears of Attacks
Kyiv marked the occasion last week by displaying lengthy columns of captured and destroyed Russian military equipment on the city’s streets. Ukraine has banned public Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv amid concerns of renewed Russian strikes. Reuters reported on Monday that Ukrainian authorities have forbidden large gatherings and public...
nationalinterest.org
Want to Solve America’s Recruiting Crisis? Recruit Foreigners
Given a chance to address a serious recruiting crisis while strengthening alliances, the Pentagon should take it. The Pentagon’s rosters are tens of thousands of troops short, as the department battles the worst recruiting crisis since the draft ended in 1973. Criminal records, drug use, and poor health bar three out of four Americans from serving without a waiver, while a booming civilian jobs market entices many of the rest. In response, the Pentagon ought to tap the largest pool of available talent: foreigners.
Comments / 0