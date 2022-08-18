Read full article on original website
Related
Suspected drug house, chop shop targeted in sheriff's operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, is out of custody today on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on Friday.
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18; suspect is arrested
A man was stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Highland station responded to St. Bernadine Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Joshua Naranjo, a 34-year-old transient.
z1077fm.com
Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large
Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
Fontana Herald News
Felon who was released on bail is arrested after allegedly being found with weapons and drugs
A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of...
knewsradio.com
Gang Banger Arrested For Attempted Homicide
Bag of crystal meth confiscated during arrest of a suspect in Hemet Aug 18th 2022. The Sheriffs Department has arrested 3 people linked to a shooting in Coachella on August 15th 2022. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at a home on North State...
mynewsla.com
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
KESQ
Five arrested after series of drive-by shootings with a water gel gun, possibly related to recent TikTok trend
Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon. The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle. Several victims reported...
thesfnews.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Goes Free
SAN FRANCISCO—On August 16, at around 3:00 a.m. a person tried stealing a catalytic converter from a stolen vehicle. A resident by the name Morgan Heller of who lives near 24th and Anza, where the incident took place, awoke to loud sounds of drilling on that Tuesday morning. She called the police and reported what she believed to be a catalytic converter theft transpiring.
knewsradio.com
Hemet Man Likes Sunglasses, Does Not Like To Pay For Them
Demon Dennis, grant theft suspect in Cabazon Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man has been arrested after stealing 10-thousand dollars worth of sunglasses from a store on Seminole Drive in Cabazon. There are sunglass stores in the Desert Hills Premium Outlet mall, and the Cabazon Outlet Mall,...
foxla.com
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street. Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the The post Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
myrcns.com
Perris hit and run injures boy, 9 – Suspect arrested with witnesses’ help
PERRIS, Calif., — Authorities say a man who fled the scene of a traffic collision involving a nine-year-old boy was arrested after other motorists witnessed him leave the scene and followed him for several miles in Perris on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19. The boy who was struck was hospitalized...
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Indio
Indio Police Department has confirmed a suspicious death investigation is currently underway at the intersection of Date Ave and Denslow Street. The road is closed at Linda Flores and Date Ave. Date Ave going south on Denslow is closed also right now. The Coroner is on scene investigating. Suspicious death investigation is currently underway at the The post Suspicious death investigation underway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
myrcns.com
Gunshot fired after deputies enter Moreno Valley home leads to murder-suicide investigation
MORENO VALLEY, Calif., — Authorities say a welfare check led to a murder-suicide investigation after a man fatally shot himself moments after deputies entered a Moreno Valley home and located a deceased woman Friday morning, Aug. 19. The incident led to an hours-long SWAT standoff, until deputies re-entered the...
davisvanguard.org
Man Allegedly Sneaks Up on Ex-girlfriend, Beats Her; Deputies Arrest Him with Shovel Held Over Her Head
RIVERSIDE, CA – Witness testimony in a preliminary hearing late last week in Riverside County Superior Court targeted Rodney Riggs, Jr., and his alleged attack Aug. 3 of a former girlfriend and threats to her family. Riggs, Jr., is currently in custody and facing trial on battery and assault...
Traffic collision shuts down Fred Waring Drive in Indio
Indio Police shut down Fred Waring Drive Monday morning between Jefferson Street and Clinton Street due to a traffic collision at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. The department urged drivers to avoid the area for several hours, according to a Facebook post shared shortly after 8:00 a.m. The collision involved two The post Traffic collision shuts down Fred Waring Drive in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
