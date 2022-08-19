Read full article on original website
Affordable Housing Reaches Mountain Home, Idaho
An old bus rests in a field outside downtown Mountain Home, Idaho. I snapped a picture and then posted it to my personal Facebook page and suggested it was affordable housing. I got some funny replies and some were simply sad. I’m actually quite serious about affordable housing. There are...
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
Idaho Governor Calls Special Legislative Session to Tackle Inflation
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho legislators have been called back to Boise for a special session in September to tackle inflation. During a press conference in Boise, Tuesday morning Gov. Brad Little called a special session of the Idaho Legislature to divvy out the state's $2 billion projected budget surplus with the hope of pushing back on record high inflation. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools. The cost of basic fundamentals to live everyday life has skyrocketed, and schools are faced with the burden of rising operating costs,” Governor Little said. The Legislature will look at a single-subject bill that will call for: one-time income tax rebates totaling $500 million to people who filed 2020 income taxes; lower the state income tax to 5.8 percent from 6 percent and eliminate the first $2,500 of income eligible for taxation for singles and $5,000 for couples; pump $410 million into Idaho schools by way of a sales tax transfer to help with rising operating costs. The bill has more than 50 bipartisan cosponsors.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism
Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
Finish Summer with a Splash and Win Tickets to Roaring Springs in Idaho
Before summer wraps up in its final pool towel, you have a chance to enjoy the sunshine with free tickets to Roaring Springs in Meridian. This is your final chance of the year to get to Idaho's famous water park, Roaring Springs. Enter below to win tickets to Roaring Springs and if you win we'll make the passes 'Triple the Fun' tickets so you can also get into Wahooz.
This Looks Like Something That Happens to Idaho’s Women Drivers
You would expect this to be something an inattentive driver would do. Like a woman! For all the miserable old crones who deny talking on their telephones as they drive, this story should fill you with schadenfreude. I was out for a drive and sightseeing in northern Utah. The sky was partly cloudy and the rays of the sun were breaking through over a mountain in the distance. I wanted a picture. I was on a rural road and there wasn’t much traffic. Still, I decided to pull off into some gravel, stop and then get out and take the shot. There was a Y as the road split in two. The gravel in the middle was creased with tire tracks.
7 Social Media Pages And Groups About Idaho Guaranteed To Give You A Laugh
Social media pages can be really distracting and hurtful. But we aren't going to focus on that right now. We are going to focus on the social media pages and groups you need to join or follow in order to get the best laughs. If there are any that we missed, make sure you let us know. We can always use a good laugh.
Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
Is Idaho a Good Place to Have a Baby?
When it comes to the state of Idaho, we come in the bottom half, by ranking as the 28 best state to have babies. Idaho does have some positives going for it, ranking nine in cost and ten in baby friendliness. Depending on where you live, the cost of a baby can weigh down a family, so being a top ten state in cost is a nice luxury to have for locals that are expecting. Working against Idaho is that they rank 23 in health care and 34 in family friendliness. Between the two, baby friendliness seems like where you would rather be ranked higher. Health care may not be the best, but it is better than more than half the states.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The first case of rabies in a bat has been reported in Southern Idaho. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the bat was captured in Blaine County. Health officials warn that rabies can be deadly to people and pets, “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager in a statement. The health district advises not to handle a bat with bare hands and avoid them if possible. Cats, dogs, and horses should be vaccinated to protect them from rabid bats. SCPHD said people should contact the health district if they even suspect they've come in contact with a bat, or if a person was in a room sleeping with a bat inside, seek help from SCPHD and call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971. If possible, people should safely capture the bat without touching it, but do not take it into the health district office. In October of 2021 a Boise man died from rabies after a bat had gotten tangled in his clothing two months before. Health officials said the man didn't think he had been bitten and didn't seek help until he became ill. The last time a fatality was attributed to rabies in Idaho was back in the late 70s.
Magic Valley’s Version Of The Catalina Wine Mixer Is Coming
For fans of the movie Step Brothers (and I know there are a lot of you), southern Idaho's closest thing to the Catalina Wine Mixer is just a few weeks away. Of course, this event won't have vulgar language or any affiliation with the fictitious company Prestige Worldwide. I just...
Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho
We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
Idaho Is The Best Break Up Getaway Spot, Just Ask A Kardashian
We all know Idaho is a great place to live and a great place to vacation. It is also apparently a great place to get away when you are going through a breakup that is garnishing national attention. Kim Kardashian was spotted in Idaho for a few days for a break-up getaway.
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
What Would You Do? Job Offers to Pay in Chicken Sandwiches in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you were offered food instead of money to work your job? Would it matter if it is a second job? Do the hours matter? It may seem like an odd offer and something that is an easy answer, but it may not be as easy as it seems. This is a real offer that happened recently, and it has many scratching their head and wondering, what they would do if they were offered the job, but were paid in sandwiches instead of dollar bills.
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
