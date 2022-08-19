ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Governor Calls Special Legislative Session to Tackle Inflation

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho legislators have been called back to Boise for a special session in September to tackle inflation. During a press conference in Boise, Tuesday morning Gov. Brad Little called a special session of the Idaho Legislature to divvy out the state's $2 billion projected budget surplus with the hope of pushing back on record high inflation. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools. The cost of basic fundamentals to live everyday life has skyrocketed, and schools are faced with the burden of rising operating costs,” Governor Little said. The Legislature will look at a single-subject bill that will call for: one-time income tax rebates totaling $500 million to people who filed 2020 income taxes; lower the state income tax to 5.8 percent from 6 percent and eliminate the first $2,500 of income eligible for taxation for singles and $5,000 for couples; pump $410 million into Idaho schools by way of a sales tax transfer to help with rising operating costs. The bill has more than 50 bipartisan cosponsors.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism

Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Looks Like Something That Happens to Idaho’s Women Drivers

You would expect this to be something an inattentive driver would do. Like a woman! For all the miserable old crones who deny talking on their telephones as they drive, this story should fill you with schadenfreude. I was out for a drive and sightseeing in northern Utah. The sky was partly cloudy and the rays of the sun were breaking through over a mountain in the distance. I wanted a picture. I was on a rural road and there wasn’t much traffic. Still, I decided to pull off into some gravel, stop and then get out and take the shot. There was a Y as the road split in two. The gravel in the middle was creased with tire tracks.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Idaho#Idahoans
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
HAILEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Idaho a Good Place to Have a Baby?

When it comes to the state of Idaho, we come in the bottom half, by ranking as the 28 best state to have babies. Idaho does have some positives going for it, ranking nine in cost and ten in baby friendliness. Depending on where you live, the cost of a baby can weigh down a family, so being a top ten state in cost is a nice luxury to have for locals that are expecting. Working against Idaho is that they rank 23 in health care and 34 in family friendliness. Between the two, baby friendliness seems like where you would rather be ranked higher. Health care may not be the best, but it is better than more than half the states.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The first case of rabies in a bat has been reported in Southern Idaho. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the bat was captured in Blaine County. Health officials warn that rabies can be deadly to people and pets, “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager in a statement. The health district advises not to handle a bat with bare hands and avoid them if possible. Cats, dogs, and horses should be vaccinated to protect them from rabid bats. SCPHD said people should contact the health district if they even suspect they've come in contact with a bat, or if a person was in a room sleeping with a bat inside, seek help from SCPHD and call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971. If possible, people should safely capture the bat without touching it, but do not take it into the health district office. In October of 2021 a Boise man died from rabies after a bat had gotten tangled in his clothing two months before. Health officials said the man didn't think he had been bitten and didn't seek help until he became ill. The last time a fatality was attributed to rabies in Idaho was back in the late 70s.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup

The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Job Offers to Pay in Chicken Sandwiches in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you were offered food instead of money to work your job? Would it matter if it is a second job? Do the hours matter? It may seem like an odd offer and something that is an easy answer, but it may not be as easy as it seems. This is a real offer that happened recently, and it has many scratching their head and wondering, what they would do if they were offered the job, but were paid in sandwiches instead of dollar bills.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State

The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy