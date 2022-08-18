Read full article on original website
Related
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Wins Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office Award At 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced that Cumberland County won the Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office award at the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. The Cumberland Sheriff’s Office also won First Place in the 45 to 75 Officers Category. The Fairfield Glade Police Department captured 2nd Place in the 11 to 25 Officers Category. In the Tennessee Highway Patrol Districts Category, District 6-Cookeville won First Place.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN INITIALLY USES WIFE’S NAME WHEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART
On August 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. City Units were dispatched to 168 Obed Plaza (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifter. Nikol Lawyer, the Manager, already had the female subject in the office. The woman identified herself by name and date of birth as Geraldine Hennessey (DOB 02-25-69). Nikol Lawyer stated that Ms. Hennessey was on camera shoplifting on 08-12-22, 08-13-22, and 08-17-22. The total amount Ms. Hennessey stole was $125.62. Ms. Hennessey stated that she had swapped tags on the items she took. The police asked Ms. Hennessey if they could search her purse and she agreed. Ms. Hennessey had multiple clothing items concealed in her purse. Prior to leaving to be transported Ms. Hennessey was asked if she had anything illegal or stolen and she denied having anything. Due to her wearing a medical device they did not search her, but placed Ms. Hennessey in to custody and transported her to Cumberland County Justice Center.
bbbtv12.com
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
tbinewsroom.com
Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism
JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man. In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation,...
WTVCFOX
Bradley Co man suing deputy, says he unleashed K9 Joker and caused him 'serious injury'
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is suing a Bradley County deputy after he alleges that the deputy unleashed K9 Joker and caused him serious injury, according to a lawsuit. Joker was inured in September of 2021 during the arrest of 6 juveniles. BCSO confirms this is the K9 in the lawsuit.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Impaired driving enforcement increased state wide surrounding Labor Day
Police departments across the state of Tennessee are increasing their impaired driving enforcement around the Labor Day holiday.
Man illegally sold drugs to Veteran’s Affairs for inflated price
A Delaware man plead guilty to a federal charges after he bought medication from two Tennessee pharmacies and redistributed it as wholesale without a license for an increased rate to other healthcare or wholesale agencies, including VA Medical Centers in California and New York.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN)
According to the officials of the Oak Ridge Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday Night on Melton Lake. The officials reported that one person was taken to the [..]
TBI: Four killed in suspected murder-suicide in East TN identified
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified four people killed in an suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette earlier this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
WATE
New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. A new online tool is improving communication and emergency response times. The Situational Awareness and Response Assistant, or SARA, sends alerts based on what’s happened and notifies emergency services and staff.
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
wivk.com
Monroe Life Balloon Festival!
The Monroe Life Balloon Festival is back Labor Day Weekend at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore!. Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September from 4pm-10pm each day experience balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more!
5starpreps.com
WEEK 1 (2022) ROUNDUP: The details on Oak Ridge, Farragut, Gibbs, Greeneville, Catholic, Lakeway, Cosby and more
What a week Week 1 turned out to be. From a female kicker making some school history, to a thriller in Farragut and then some absolutely crazy penalty totals, get caught up on all the happenings from around the area from Friday night.
WATE
Food truck events before summer is over
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet up with your favorite food trucks before the summer is over. The Kitchen LinK is here to give a platform and a voice to those in the food community. The food industry has been significantly affected due to the pandemic and the Kitchen LinK is helping reunite these businesses with the East Tennessee community.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
Comments / 2