The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Vice

A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch

Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Andrew Tate Banned From YouTube, TikTok, Facebook And Instagram

The bans follow an online campaign to deplatform Tate, whose influence on his primarily young audience has become a growing concern among parents and teachers.
'One D&D's' New VTT Is Bad For D&D. Here's Why

Virtual Tabletops are cool, but Baron de Ropp has concerns about this one.
What Are The Ethics Of Sharing Scammers’ Real Names?

It is up to the Bitcoin community to self-police by any means necessary, even if that means doxxing scammers and sharing their names with the world.
Even Tesla Fans Think FSD's Price Hike to $15,000 Is Too Much

Tesla is raising the price of its FSD Beta software to $15,000, but drivers and Tesla fans are worried that it's simply not worth the price.
'The Rise of Lonely, Single Men' article sparks online debate

The author of a recent article from Psychology Today, “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” claims that dating apps and relationship standards have drastically changed current dating realities sparking an online debate. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how the piece lays out data that young and middle-aged men are now the loneliest they've been in generations. Aug. 19, 2022.
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls

Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
How To Turn Your iPhone Back Logo Into A Button

An iPhone accessibility option allows users to double or triple tap the back logo to unlock a feature. Here's how you can do that. Open settings, click on accessibility, then touch and scroll down to the back tap option.
