Creepy AI asked to predict what a ‘metaverse future’ looks like and it’s not good news for Mark Zuckerberg
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what happens if humans live in the metaverse" - and the results are seriously creepy. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like humans have merged with VR headsets to become one mutant being. A metaverse...
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
TikTok Account Predicts What Last Day on Earth Will Look Like Using Grim AI-Generated Photos
A mind-blowing new TikTok account claims to predict what the end of the world will look like. Using AI technology, @robotoverloards shows off a series of frightening images in one video that claims to reveal what doomsday will look like according to the "last selfie ever taken." From the hollow...
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Andrew Tate Banned From YouTube, TikTok, Facebook And Instagram
The bans follow an online campaign to deplatform Tate, whose influence on his primarily young audience has become a growing concern among parents and teachers.
The founder of a crypto powerhouse says Meta and Microsoft are 'digital dictatorships' and wants to crush their dominance in the online world
The founder of a major crypto firm described the likes of Meta and Microsoft as "digital dictatorships." Yat Siu of Animoca Brands told Bloomberg that his and Web3's goal is to strip power from Big Tech. That's a core part of Web3: to decentralize technology and return power of ownership...
'One D&D's' New VTT Is Bad For D&D. Here's Why
Virtual Tabletops are cool, but Baron de Ropp has concerns about this one.
YouTubers Play The 'Forrest Gump' Theme On A Bunch Of Tesla Coils
YouTubers Play The 'Forrest Gump' Theme On A Bunch Of Tesla Coils
This Clip Of Voice Actors Pretending To Be Trump And Walt Jr. From 'Breaking Bad' Has Us In Tears
This imaginary scenario — a voice acting collab between Genie Boy and Knep on YouTube — has Donald Trump and Walter's son from "Breaking Bad" playing "Warzone" and, uh, bullying each other. YouTube creators Genie Boy and Knep combined their voice acting talent to create a scene in...
It Sure Seems Like George Lucas Hated The US Government And Capitalism
Some illuminating highlights from interviews with Charlie Rose (pre-cancellation) and James Cameron show the philosophy behind how Star Wars was made.
We'll Never Forget When Guy Goma Came To The BBC For A Job Interview And Was Accidentally Interviewed On Live Television
We'll Never Forget When Guy Goma Came To The BBC For A Job Interview And Was Accidentally Interviewed On Live Television
What Are The Ethics Of Sharing Scammers’ Real Names?
It is up to the Bitcoin community to self-police by any means necessary, even if that means doxxing scammers and sharing their names with the world.
Even Tesla Fans Think FSD's Price Hike to $15,000 Is Too Much
Tesla is raising the price of its FSD Beta software to $15,000, but drivers and Tesla fans are worried that it's simply not worth the price.
'The Rise of Lonely, Single Men' article sparks online debate
The author of a recent article from Psychology Today, “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” claims that dating apps and relationship standards have drastically changed current dating realities sparking an online debate. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how the piece lays out data that young and middle-aged men are now the loneliest they've been in generations. Aug. 19, 2022.
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
How To Turn Your iPhone Back Logo Into A Button
An iPhone accessibility option allows users to double or triple tap the back logo to unlock a feature. Here's how you can do that. Open settings, click on accessibility, then touch and scroll down to the back tap option.
