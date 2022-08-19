Read full article on original website
Related
Hiker who went missing after Zion National Park floods found dead
A hiker who went missing after floods in Utah’s Zion National Park has been found dead, according to officials.Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was discovered in the Virgin River on Monday, six miles from where she was swept away, and later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, say park officials.“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Zion National Park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, was hiking with a group of friends in a slot canyon called The Narrows when they were swept away by floodwaters.The rest of the group managed...
Dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago uncovered due to severe drought conditions at Dinosaur Valley State Park
Dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago have been revealed at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas due to severe drought conditions that dried up a river, the park said Monday in a statement.
Comments / 0