A hiker who went missing after floods in Utah’s Zion National Park has been found dead, according to officials.Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was discovered in the Virgin River on Monday, six miles from where she was swept away, and later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, say park officials.“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Zion National Park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, was hiking with a group of friends in a slot canyon called The Narrows when they were swept away by floodwaters.The rest of the group managed...

TUCSON, AZ ・ 15 MINUTES AGO