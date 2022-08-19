ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

In which month are the most babies born?

By Charles Q. Choi
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wvGU_0hNE4Dff00
(Image credit: Blend Images - JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images)

More than 3.8 million babies were born each year in the United States on average from 2010 to 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics (opens in new tab). But in which month are the most babies born, and why?

In the United States, the month with the largest number of births is typically August, with July a close second, Brady Hamilton, a demographer with the National Center for Health Statistics, told Live Science.

For example, August saw the greatest number of births in eight of the years from 2010 to 2020, Hamilton noted. July nabbed first place in three of those years — 2014, 2015 and 2020, he said.

In 2021, August was again the leading month, seeing 329,978 births, compared with an average of 350,067 births from 2010 to 2020. The smallest number of births in 2021 occurred in February, which saw 266,308 births, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Since the full course of a pregnancy is normally about 40 weeks (opens in new tab), or a little more than nine months, these data suggest most children in the United States are conceived in November or December, Hamilton noted. "It's a fascinating question why that is," Hamilton said.

Reproduction appears to be seasonal in many living organisms — including plants, insects, reptiles, birds and mammals — likely to help maximize their chances of reproduction over the course of their lifetimes, Micaela Martinez, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University in New York, and Kevin Bakker, previously an assistant research scientist at the University of Michigan and now a principal scientist at Merck, wrote in an essay for The Conversation (opens in new tab).

In a 2014 study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (opens in new tab), Martinez, Bakker and their colleagues noted that there was a clear pattern of births across latitudes in the United States: Northern states have a birth peak in June and July, whereas Southern states experience a birth peak later, in October and November.

The 2014 study found a similar pattern across the Northern Hemisphere, with peaks occurring later in the year the closer the location was to the equator. For instance, Finland saw the most births in late April, whereas Jamaica's births peaked in November.

So what could explain this correlation?

A 1990 study in the Journal of Biological Rhythms (opens in new tab) suggested the seasonality of human births may be linked with local temperature and day length. The extent to which temperature and day length may or may not change seasonally over the year depends in part on latitude, Martinez and Bakker noted. These environmental changes may influence the frequency of sex or how fertile men or women are, they noted. However, in their 2014 study, they note many other factors may play a role as well, such as income, culture, holidays and rainfall, making it challenging discussing whether and in what way temperature or day length might affect human births.

Understanding when most human births happen is more than just a matter of trivia, Hamilton said.

"If you're the birthing ward of a hospital, or a company that makes baby formula, or a diaper manufacturer, it's good to know what you might be facing over time," Hamilton said. "Further down the line, school systems may want to anticipate how many children may be coming in at a certain point in time, and health care systems would want to know what to expect in terms of inoculations."

Originally published on Live Science on July 27, 2010 and rewritten on Aug. 19, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Most women OK with wearing ECG monitor in pregnancy

A survey of 507 U.S. women found that most were amenable to using wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) technology throughout their pregnancy to monitor maternal and fetal health, according to a UW Medicine-led study published recently in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics. "Though the survey was conducted prior to the COVID-19...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Reproduction#Jamaica#Linus Women Health#Live Science
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
CANCER
Jax Hudur

The World’s Oldest New Mom Gave Birth at the Age of 74

Yerramatti Mangayamma and her twin daughtersCover Asia Press / Narasimhan Venu. While many married couples around the world have failed to get pregnant after exhausting every resource available to them, one Indian couple has done the impossible. As a result, 74-year-old Yerramatti Mangayamma (some news media reported she was 73) and her 82-year-old husband Sitarama Rajarao have not only been able to get pregnant, but the couple gave birth to twin girls. The baby girls are the couple’s only children.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease

A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

LiveScience

88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy