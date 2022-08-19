This one’s for all the dog lovers out there! Each year, Owensboro welcomes hundreds of pups and their owners/trainers to compete in the River Valley Cluster Dog Show. This year’s show will be held August 25-28 at the Owensboro Convention Center. You’ll see tons of breeds participate and, even if you don’t have a dog competing in the show, you can enjoy over 500 feet of shopping space to satiate all your pup’s needs! Click here for a schedule of events.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO