Do You Love Movies? Kentucky Entertainment Venue Hosting Movies on the River [VIDEO]
Do you love watching movies? There's a Kentucky Entertainment Venue hosting movies on the river and it's a totally FREE Event. RiverPark Center seeks to improve the quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and civic events, focusing on arts in education. RiverPark Center is a non-profit regional performing art and civic center that entertains and educates nearly 200,000 people – including 25,000 children – annually through nearly 800 events.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 26-28
This one’s for all the dog lovers out there! Each year, Owensboro welcomes hundreds of pups and their owners/trainers to compete in the River Valley Cluster Dog Show. This year’s show will be held August 25-28 at the Owensboro Convention Center. You’ll see tons of breeds participate and, even if you don’t have a dog competing in the show, you can enjoy over 500 feet of shopping space to satiate all your pup’s needs! Click here for a schedule of events.
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Superfans flock for comic books in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A comic book convention drew enthusiasts to Evansville this weekend. Over a dozen vendors convened at Washington Square Mall, offering a wide variety of comic books and memorabilia. Parking and admission to the convention was free and some fans said that they appreciated being able to see a wider selection of […]
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
FUN! Owensboro Nonprofit Wants to Build a Mile of Quarters This Weekend
There's a really unique event taking place in downtown Owensboro this Saturday. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a brand new, exciting fundraising event. It's called Habitat for Humanity's Quarter Mile. Here's how it works. You're asked to bring your quarters to downtown Owensboro on Saturday, August 27th. The...
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun
Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
Be Prepared! Tox-Away Day Planned in Daviess County, Kentucky
Are you not sure how to dispose of hazardous materials in your garage? The Daviess County Tox-Away Day program can help, and it's right around the corner. This is what CAN and CAN'T be disposed of during the event. Fall clean-up is set to be conducted in Daviess County. It's...
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building. According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with. They say in...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EMBARRASSING: Have You Ever Walked In On a Coworker Using the Restroom?
Let me set the stage for you. Wednesday morning, Angel, my radio morning show cohost, had just walked out of our brand new studio. I just assumed that she was making a quick trip to the break room to refill her coffee. Well, my bad. That's not where she went at all.
