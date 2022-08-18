Read full article on original website
SmackDown Scores Impressive Viewership Numbers
SpoilerTV reported that last night’s edition of SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers. This is an increase from last week’s episode, which scored 2.431 million viewers. The show’s first hour pulled in 2.216 million, while the second received 2.392 million. It should be noted that these are preliminary numbers.
Bobby Fulton Provides A Health Update Following Hospitalization
Bobby Fulton took to Twitter on Sunday to provide an update on his health following his recent hospitalization. As we reported on Saturday here on eWn, Fulton was hospitalized in North Carolina for double pneumonia and sepsis. Fulton posted the following on Sunday:. “I’m feeling better, I’ll be out of...
Kurt Angle And The Rock Drank Soured Milk During Segment On SmackDown
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared on Twitter that during an in-ring segment with The Rock, both men actually drank soured milk. On the August 2001 edition of SmackDown, Angle and The Rock both drank cartons of milk in a show of mutual respect. Apparently, the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days before the show. You can check out what Angle posted below.
