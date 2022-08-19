ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Boston

Inmates at prison where ‘Whitey’ Bulger died allegedly knew in advance he was coming

The notorious Boston gangster was allegedly beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018. Although infamous Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in prison in 2018, revelations about his death continue to surface. The latest development came this week, as prosecutors laid out a timeline of the circumstances surrounding Bulger’s death in a hearing regarding the men who were charged in connection with his murder.
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Alt-Right Activist Laura Loomer Loses GOP Nomination in Florida Primary

Incumbent Rep. Dan Webster barely snagged the Republican nomination for Florida’s 11th Congressional District on Tuesday, narrowly defeating alt-right conservative Laura Loomer, whose views critics have said make lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert look like moderates. The race was called by the Associated Press, with 95 percent of votes reported. Webster took 50.7 percent of the district’s votes, with 42,281 Floridians casting their ballots for him; Loomer crawled away with 44.5 percent, or roughly 5,000 votes less than her opponent. An extremist who has espoused conspiracy theories and virulently Islamophobic views, Loomer made waves by drawing attention to the 73-year-old Webster’s age in a number of attack ads, referring to him as “too sick to vote” in one. Webster, who has represented his district since 2011, will face Democratic nominee Shante Munns in the general election come November.BREAKING: Daniel Webster wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 11th Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 8:21 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpjiEZK— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 24, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
FLORIDA STATE

