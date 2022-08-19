Incumbent Rep. Dan Webster barely snagged the Republican nomination for Florida’s 11th Congressional District on Tuesday, narrowly defeating alt-right conservative Laura Loomer, whose views critics have said make lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert look like moderates. The race was called by the Associated Press, with 95 percent of votes reported. Webster took 50.7 percent of the district’s votes, with 42,281 Floridians casting their ballots for him; Loomer crawled away with 44.5 percent, or roughly 5,000 votes less than her opponent. An extremist who has espoused conspiracy theories and virulently Islamophobic views, Loomer made waves by drawing attention to the 73-year-old Webster’s age in a number of attack ads, referring to him as “too sick to vote” in one. Webster, who has represented his district since 2011, will face Democratic nominee Shante Munns in the general election come November.BREAKING: Daniel Webster wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 11th Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 8:21 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpjiEZK— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 24, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

